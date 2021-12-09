HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Central Cabarrus boys, girls both net pair of victories this week

HUNTERSVILLE – The Central Cabarrus boys basketball team remained among the unbeaten, as the Vikings cruised by Lake Norman Charter, 85-43, Tuesday night.
Junior guard Jaiden Thompson led the Vikings with 22 points. Thompson also tied for the team lead with six rebounds and added three steals.
Central Cabarrus had four players reach double figures in scoring, as Gavin Bullock had 16 points, Carson Daniel 15, and Jay’Kwon Diaz-Cruz 12.
Daniel also tied Thompson for the team lead with six rebounds and had a Vikings-best five steals.
On Wednesday night, Central Cabarrus routed A.L. Brown, 81-41, to improve its overall record to 6-0 overall, 1-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference on the season.
The Vikings take the floor again Friday when they travel to face the Concord Spiders.
Central girls roll to pair of wins
HUNTERSVILLE – The Central Cabarrus girls basketball team also picked up a pair of victories early this week, as the Vikings defeated Lake Norman Charter, 48-42, on Tuesday and then vanquished A.L. Brown, 55-25, a night later.
In Tuesday’s outing at Lake Norman Charter, senior guard Mariah Barrie led the way with 23 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings.
Kyra Lewis added 14 points and six rebounds, while Amari Haley snatched 12 rebounds.
On Wednesday, Central Cabarrus beat A.L. Brown for the second time this season, with Barrie again leading the charge with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
The Vikings’ record stands at 4-2 overall, 1-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference heading into Friday’s game at Concord.