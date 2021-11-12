 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy boys, girls open with wins
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy boys, girls open with wins

CONCORD – In the first games of the 2021-22 season, the Concord Academy boys and girls basketball teams had auspicious beginnings, as both took victories over Lincoln Charter in home games Monday night.

The Concord Academy boys defeated Lincoln Charter, 57-44, while the Eagles’ girls squad won, 51-42.

The Concord Academy boys were led by sophomore Langston Boyd’s 15 points, five assists and three rebounds, while Concord High School transfer Carson Cooke added nine points in his Eagles debut.

Jayden Moore contributed eight points for the Eagles, Khany Tchanda had seven, and Albert Diarra and Tucker Johnson added six apiece.

The Concord Academy boys had to recover from a slow first quarter, after which they trailed 9-4, but the Eagles warmed up to score 17 points in the third quarter to go into halftime with a  21-18 lead.

The Eagles extended their lead over the next two quarters to win by double digits.

The Denver school was led by junior Jameen Moore, who scored 13 points.

The Concord Academy girls had several strong performers in their victory over Lincoln Charter.

Sophomore Raven Lexander had a team-high 13 points to go with seven rebounds and two blocks. Junior Zoey Ward had 11 points and five rebounds. Junior Jada Steele had 10 points and five rebounds.

Junior McKenzie Taylor tied Lexander for the team lead in rebounds (seven) while adding seven points and time highs of five assists and four steals.  

Both Concord Academy also were victorious Tuesday night, with the boys taking down Raleigh Grace Christian Academy, 68-59, and the Eagle girls routing the same school, 49-6.

The Eagles boys and girls squads both have a 2-0 record. 

