HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Concord Academy boys, girls open with wins

CONCORD – In the first games of the 2021-22 season, the Concord Academy boys and girls basketball teams had auspicious beginnings, as both took victories over Lincoln Charter in home games Monday night.

The Concord Academy boys defeated Lincoln Charter, 57-44, while the Eagles’ girls squad won, 51-42.

The Concord Academy boys were led by sophomore Langston Boyd’s 15 points, five assists and three rebounds, while Concord High School transfer Carson Cooke added nine points in his Eagles debut.

Jayden Moore contributed eight points for the Eagles, Khany Tchanda had seven, and Albert Diarra and Tucker Johnson added six apiece.

The Concord Academy boys had to recover from a slow first quarter, after which they trailed 9-4, but the Eagles warmed up to score 17 points in the third quarter to go into halftime with a 21-18 lead.

The Eagles extended their lead over the next two quarters to win by double digits.

The Denver school was led by junior Jameen Moore, who scored 13 points.

The Concord Academy girls had several strong performers in their victory over Lincoln Charter.