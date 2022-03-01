 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cougars, Eagles earn private-school postseason accolades
0 Comments

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cougars, Eagles earn private-school postseason accolades

  • Updated
  • 0
Basketball (15).jpg

Cannon School girls basketball standout Samyha Suffren (right) was named CISAA Player of the Year and was selected for the private-school 4A all-state team. 

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

CONCORD – The Cannon School and Concord Academy boys and girls basketball teams enjoyed standout seasons, as each made it to at least the semifinals of their respective private-school state tournaments.

The Concord Academy boys claimed the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A championship.

But it was also a special season for individual players on those teams, as six of them earned spots on the all-state teams.

The 4A private-school boys all-state team featured Cannon senior DJ Nix, while the 3A squad included Concord Academy junior Noah Van Bibber and sophomore Kany Tchanda.

03-02 DJ NIX

Nix

The girls 4A all-state team featured Cannon junior Samyha Suffren, while the 3A all-state team included Concord Academy juniors Zoey Ward and Mckenzie Taylor.

Nix, Suffren and Ward also received high accolades for their play in conference action, as each brought player of the year honors to Cabarrus County.

Nix was named the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association Boys Player of the Year. He was joined in receiving conference honors by fellow Cougars Karon Boyd and Austin Swartz, who each made second team All-CISAA.

03-02 ZOEY WARD

Ward

The girls All-CISAA team was headlined by Suffren as the league’s top performer but also included Cannon second-teamers Lili Booker and Ashley Fowler.

Ward was chosen as the Girls Player of the Year in the Metrolina Athletic Conference, but the all-league team was riddled with Concord Academy players: Taylor, Jada Steele, Shay Portee, Samantha Meyers, Janiya Byrd and Raven LeXander.

The boys All-MAC included Tchanda, Munson and Van Bibber.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House passes bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts