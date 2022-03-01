HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cougars, Eagles earn private-school postseason accolades

CONCORD – The Cannon School and Concord Academy boys and girls basketball teams enjoyed standout seasons, as each made it to at least the semifinals of their respective private-school state tournaments.

The Concord Academy boys claimed the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A championship.

But it was also a special season for individual players on those teams, as six of them earned spots on the all-state teams.

The 4A private-school boys all-state team featured Cannon senior DJ Nix, while the 3A squad included Concord Academy junior Noah Van Bibber and sophomore Kany Tchanda.

The girls 4A all-state team featured Cannon junior Samyha Suffren, while the 3A all-state team included Concord Academy juniors Zoey Ward and Mckenzie Taylor.

Nix, Suffren and Ward also received high accolades for their play in conference action, as each brought player of the year honors to Cabarrus County.

Nix was named the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association Boys Player of the Year. He was joined in receiving conference honors by fellow Cougars Karon Boyd and Austin Swartz, who each made second team All-CISAA.