HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Here’s the upcoming schedule for games involving Cabarrus County teams

While some high school basketball teams have already opened the 2022-23 season, several others will kick off the new campaign Friday night.
Here’s the schedule for Friday’s games as well as those taking place over the weekend and early next week.
FRIDAY
Carolina International at Concord
Cannon School (boys) vs. Virginia Episcopal (at Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School)
Concord Academy at Winston-Salem Cavalry Day
Huntersville Hopewell at Cox Mill
Hickory Ridge at Waxhaw Marvin Ridge
Mooresville at Northwest Cabarrus
Carson at Mount Pleasant
SATURDAY
Cannon School (boys) vs. Cox Mill (at Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School)
Concord Academy (boys) vs. Asheville School (at Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School)
West Cabarrus (boys) vs. Charlotte Country Day (at Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School)
High Point Christian (girls) at Cannon School
MONDAY
Carson at A.L. Brown
Charlotte Phillip O. Berry at Central Cabarrus
East Rowan at Mount Pleasant
TUESDAY
Jay M. Robinson at Concord
Carolina International at Cannon
Concord Academy at Matthews Carmel Christian
Cox Mill at Asheville T.C. Roberson
Monroe Sun Valley at Hickory Ridge
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at West Cabarrus