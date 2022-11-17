 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Here’s the upcoming schedule for games involving Cabarrus County teams

The BoysÕ Cannon Cougars were defeated by the Providence Day Chargers 67-60 on Friday Night.

Austin Swartz (0) is a returning star for the Cannon School boys basketball team.

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

While some high school basketball teams have already opened the 2022-23 season, several others will kick off the new campaign Friday night.

Here’s the schedule for Friday’s games as well as those taking place over the weekend and early next week.

Basketball (40).jpg

West Cabarrus' Jade Clowney (left) and Hickory Ridge's Erica McClary (right) return to be leaders on their teams this year.  

FRIDAY

Carolina International at Concord

Cannon School (boys) vs. Virginia Episcopal (at Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School)

Concord Academy at Winston-Salem Cavalry Day

Huntersville Hopewell at Cox Mill

Hickory Ridge at Waxhaw Marvin Ridge

Mooresville at Northwest Cabarrus

Carson at Mount Pleasant

The Wolverines squeak by the Bulls 63-59.

Hickory Ridge's Jalen Harris (24) will once again be one of the county's top scorers. 

SATURDAY

Cannon School (boys) vs. Cox Mill (at Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School)

Concord Academy (boys) vs. Asheville School (at Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School)

West Cabarrus (boys) vs. Charlotte Country Day (at Phenom George Lynch Invitational at Charlotte Country Day School)

High Point Christian (girls) at Cannon School

cab-char-bkb-24.jpg

Central Cabarrus' Jaiden Thompson is one of the top players returning in county basketball this year.

MONDAY

Carson at A.L. Brown

Charlotte Phillip O. Berry at Central Cabarrus

East Rowan at Mount Pleasant

Images from the 2021-22 Class 2A NCHSAA Men’s Basketball State Championship Game on March 12, 2022 at the University of North Carolina’s Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

Zi'kei Wheeler will look to help the Jay M. Robinson boys win a second straight state title.

TUESDAY

Jay M. Robinson at Concord

Carolina International at Cannon

Concord Academy at Matthews Carmel Christian

Cox Mill at Asheville T.C. Roberson

Monroe Sun Valley at Hickory Ridge

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at West Cabarrus

Girls Basketball: The Girls Concord Academy Eagles defeated the Hickory Grove Christian Lions 54Ð13 on Thursday night.

Concord Academy star Zoey Ward (center) eclipsed 1,000 career points last season. What will she do for an encore?
