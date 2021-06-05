HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Hickory Ridge doesn’t waste time naming longtime coach’s successor

HARRISBURG – That didn’t take long.

Just two days after longtime Hickory Ridge boys basketball coach Robert Machado was formally introduced as the new athletics director at Northwest Cabarrus, Ragin’ Bulls administrators showed just how much they believe in the man who will be his replacement.

On Friday, Hickory Ridge Principal Shaun Poole and athletics director Chris Batchelor announced that Scott Fortune would be the new leader of the Ragin’ Bulls boys program.

Fortune, 41, has been an assistant to Machado and worked as Hickory Ridge’s JV coach for the past seven years, and he’s also had head-coaching stints in the county, having spent time as boys and girls coach at Central Cabarrus.

Machado’s move didn’t exactly take Poole and Batchelor by surprise; he had previously informed them of his administrative aspirations, so the two Hickory Ridge leaders had time to consider their options.

Quickly and frequently, their answer kept turning out to be one man: Fortune.