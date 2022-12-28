HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Mount Pleasant, West Cabarrus host tournaments

MOUNT PLEASANT – A pair of Cabarrus County Schools will host holiday basketball tournaments starting today.

The annual Mount Pleasant Holiday Classic basketball tournament will take place at Mount Pleasant High School, while the Wolverine Holiday Classic is at West Cabarrus High.

Mount Pleasant Holiday Classic

Ten boys and girls teams will compete over a three-day span, including five squads from Cabarrus County.

First- and second-round games are today and Thursday, with the finals taking place Friday.

Girls action begins the tournament when Central Cabarrus takes on Monroe High at 9 a.m. Northwest Cabarrus meets Monroe Sun Valley at 10:30 a.m.

In the final two girls games today, Mount Pleasant faces Marshville Forest Hills at noon, and Concord plays Cornelius Hough at 1:30 p.m.

Boys action tips off at 4 p.m. in another game featuring Concord against Cornelius Hough. At 5:30 p.m., highly regarded Central Cabarrus takes on Carolina International.

The host Tigers face Waxhaw Cuthbertson at 7 p.m., and in the boys nightcap at 8:30 p.m., Northwest Cabarrus meets Charlotte Catholic.

Wolverine Holiday Classic

The Wolverine Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament also begins today in the West Cabarrus High School gym.

The field will include eight teams, with the action running from today through Friday.

The first game of the tournament will feature a matchup between Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian and West Mecklenburg at 2:30 p.m.

In the next game, Mint Hill Independence meets Rock Hill National Ford at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., the host Wolverines face Charlotte Garinger.

In the final game of the day, Fort Hill plays Charlotte Phillip O. Berry at 7:30 p.m.