HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Second annual CabCo Classic showcase begins tonight at Cox Mill High

CONCORD – The second-annual CabCo Classic high school basketball event gets underway tonight, and this year’s field of teams might be its strongest yet.

Some of Cabarrus County’s top boys and girls teams will take the courts at Cox Mill High School for a two-day extravaganza that will make sure the 2022-23 season continues what has already been a thrilling beginning.

This year’s CabCo Classic is sponsored by Charlotte-based Metro Graphics and will include eight different teams from Cabarrus County, both public and private. This year’s slate will also feature some JV games.

Games are today and Saturday. Admission for Friday’s games is $10. Saturday will feature two sessions with separate fees: the morning session will be $8, and the evening session will cost $10.

Several strong teams will be competing.

The biggest girls game looks to be tonight’s 5 p.m. tilt between unbeaten Northwest Cabarrus (2-0) and Hickory Ridge (4-1), as both are threats to win their respective conferences and go deep in the playoffs.

Tonight’s highly anticipated boys game will feature Cox Mill (2-2) against Central Cabarrus (3-0). The Vikings are looking to improve on last season, when they reached the Class 3A state semifinals. The Vikings have won their three games this year by an average of 40 points, all against Class 4A competition, the level at which the Chargers compete.

And make sure you get to the gym early for Saturday’s nightcap, which will showcase the Vikings taking on defending private-school state champion Concord Academy (8-1), which looks to have one of its strongest teams in program history. The Eagles’ only loss is to nationally ranked Matthews Carmel Christian.

SCHEDULE

TONIGHT

Auxiliary gym

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Hickory Ridge (varsity girls), 5 p.m.

Main gym

West Cabarrus vs. Concord (varsity girls), 3:30 p.m.

West Cabarrus vs. Concord (varsity boys), 5 p.m.

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Hickory Ridge (varsity boys), 6:30 p.m.

Cox Mill vs. Central Cabarrus (varsity girls), 8 p.m.

Cox Mill vs .Central Cabarrus (varsity boys), 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Auxiliary gym

Concord vs. Mount Pleasant (JV boys), noon

Central Cabarrus vs. West Cabarrus (JV boys), 1:30 p.m.

Main gym

Cox Mill vs. Northwest Cabarrus (JV girls), 9 a.m.

Cox Mill vs. Northwest Cabarrus (JV boys), 10:30 a.m.

Concord vs. Mount Pleasant (varsity girls), noon

Central Cabarrus vs. West Cabarrus (varsity girls), 1:30 p.m.

Cox Mill vs. Northwest Cabarrus (varsity girls), 4 p.m.

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Mount Pleasant (varsity boys), 5:30 p.m.

Cox Mill vs. Concord (varsity boys), 7 p.m.

Central Cabarrus vs. Concord Academy (varsity boys), 8:30 p.m.