HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Second CabCo Classic set for Dec. 2 tip-off

CONCORD – The second-annual CabCo Classic high school basketball event gets underway on Dec. 2, and this year’s field of teams might be its strongest yet.

Some of Cabarrus County’s top boys and girls teams -- including several that advanced deep into the state playoffs last year -- will take the courts at Cox Mill High School for a two-day extravaganza that makes sure the 2022-23 season starts with excitement.

This year’s CabCo Classic is sponsored by Charlotte-based Metro Graphics and will include eight different teams from Cabarrus County, both public and private. This year’s slate will also feature some JV games.

Games are on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3. Admission for Friday’s games in $10. Saturday will feature two sessions with separate fees: the morning session will be $8, and the evening session will cost $10.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

Auxiliary gym

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Hickory Ridge (varsity girls), 5 p.m.

Main gym

West Cabarrus vs. Concord (varsity girls), 3:30 p.m.

West Cabarrus vs. Concord (varsity boys), 5 p.m.

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Hickory Ridge (varsity boys), 6:30 p.m.

Cox Mill vs. Central Cabarrus (varsity girls), 8 p.m.

Cox Mill vs, Central Cabarrus (varsity boys), 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Auxiliary gym

Concord vs. Mount Pleasant (JV boys), noon

Central Cabarrus vs. West Cabarrus (JV boys), 1:30 p.m.

Main gym

Cox Mill vs. Northwest Cabarrus (JV girls), 9 a.m.

Cox Mill vs. Northwest Cabarrus (JV boys), 10:30 a.m.

Concord vs. Mount Pleasant (varsity girls), noon

Central Cabarrus vs. West Cabarrus (varsity girls), 1:30 p.m.

Cox Mill vs. Northwest Cabarrus (varsity girls), 4 p.m.

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Mount Pleasant (varsity boys), 5:30 p.m.

Cox Mill vs. Concord (varsity boys), 7 p.m.

Central Cabarrus vs. Concord Academy (varsity boys), 8:30 p.m.