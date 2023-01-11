HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Suffren, Ward earn McDonald’s All American nominations

CONCORD -- Two Cabarrus County athletes took a monumental step toward finding themselves in what is rarefied air for high school basketball players in the United States.

On Wednesday, Cannon School’s Samyha Suffren and Concord Academy’s Zoey Ward earned nominations to be included in the 2023 McDonald’s All American Game.

According to the game’s organizers, 722 girls and boys players nationwide received nominations this year, and Suffren and Ward and two of the girls.

Of the 722 players nominated, only 48 – 24 girls and 24 boys – will be selected to play in the McDonald’s All American Game.

The McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee – comprised of some of the nation’s most knowledgeable high school analysts, prep scouts, media and basketball coaches – will make final the picks.

The selected players will be revealed on Jan. 24 on ESPN’s NBA Today between 3-4 p.m. and announced across ESPN’s various social and digital platforms.

Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee based upon athletic achievement, scholastic achievement and behavior.

Thus far, only two Cabarrus County athletes have ever been selected as McDonald’s All Americans: Cox Mill boys legend Wendell Moore Jr., now with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves; and former Cannon School girls star Reigan Richardson, who started her career at the University of Georgia and now plays at Duke.

Suffren, a 5-foot-8 point guard who has signed a National Letter of Intent with Virginia Tech University, is a four-star prospect and ranked 69th in the country in the Class of 2023, according to ESPN. That was the third-best ranking among seniors in North Carolina.

This season, Suffren leads Cannon with averages of 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.1 assists per game. The Cougars are the No. 2 team in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings.

Like Suffren, Ward has been one of the best players in the county for at least the last two seasons. Listed at 6-0, Ward can do it all, and she plays that role for Concord Academy, making her presence felt on the perimeter and the interior.

Currently, Ward is averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game. She’s a major reason the Eagles are listed at No. 3 in the Cream of Cabarrus rankings.

Other players from the Charlotte area who were nominated Wednesday are Salisbury High School girls player Kyle Bryant and Charlotte Providence Day boys standout Riley Allenspach.

This year’s McDonald’s All American Game will be played in Houston’s Toyota Center, home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets on March 28.