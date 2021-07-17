HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: A Wonder returns to lead his alma mater’s program

Efird still has close family ties in Kannapolis as well. His younger sister, Andrea recently moved back to the area, and his parents, Don Jr. and Lisa, still reside here.

“The person who’s excited the most is my mom,” he said with a laugh. “My dad is still there, and I still have my grandma (Iris) and grandpa (Don Sr.). Just being able to come back and spend time with them on a more frequent basis, you can’t beat that at all.”

Efird said he has often dreamed of returning to his alma mater, but he admits he didn’t quite imagine it happening in this capacity.

“Honestly, I always thought about coming back for football, but God just has a way of amazing you every single time,” Efird said. “Just having this door open to me and just being at peace going into it, it’s nothing but the man above.”

Thompson, also an A.L. Brown graduate and former multi-sport athlete for the Wonders, believes the school has the right man for the job in Efird.

“We’re excited to have Jonathan,” Thompson told the Independent Tribune. “I think he’s going to be really good for us. He’s a Kannapolis kid. He’s a very, very high-character guy that I think our kids and community will rally behind. He played for Coach Kluttz, and he’s very Coach Kluttz-like.