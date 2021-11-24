 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Carnes has a career night while helping Tigers win on the road
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Carnes has a career night while helping Tigers win on the road

Jadon Carnes

SALUSBURY – With senior Jadon Carnes pouring in a career-best 30 points, the Mount Pleasant boys basketball team secured an 85-80 victory at East Rowan Tuesday night.

Carnes led four Tigers in double figures in the non-conference win over the Mustangs,

Brady Duke added 24 points for Mount Pleasant (1-0), while Lawson Little and Easton Leonard contributed 10 points apiece.

Carnes added nine rebounds and four assists.

Mount Pleasant overcame an early deficit, as the Mustangs (0-1) held a narrow 15-13 edge after one quarter of play, and the Tigers trailed by 10 points at halftime, 41-31.

But when the Tigers warmed up in the third quarter, there was nothing the Mustangs could do, and Mount Pleasant went on to secure the opening-night win.

Tigers take the court again next Tuesday when they host Monroe Piedmont.

