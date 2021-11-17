HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Cougars down Christ School for first win of season

CONCORD – With senior DJ Nix pouring in a team-leading 25 points, the Cannon School boys basketball team posted its first win of the season, defeating Arden Christ School, 69-55, on Tuesday night.

Nix – a 6-foot-6 swingman with offers from schools such as Boston College, Washington State and Appalachian State – also added 11 rebounds and five assists.

Sophomore Jaylen Claggett had 17 points, including knocking down five 3-pointers, while adding five assists and three steals for the Cougars. Senior forward Karon Boyd added 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Cougars improved their record to 1-1 after losing their opening game to Northside Christian last Saturday.

Christ School, which suffered its first defeat of the season, fell to 2-1 and was led by Emanuel Richards’ 16 points.

Cannon is the two-time defending state champion and will take the floor again Saturday against Raleigh Ravenscroft in a home game at 2:30 p.m., before which the 2020-21 championship banner will be raised to the rafters.