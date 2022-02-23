HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Despite sluggish play, Bulldogs best Burns to advance to second round

CONCORD – Despite some sloppy play, Jay M. Robinson’s boys basketball team advanced to the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs by defeating Lawndale Burns at home Tuesday by a score of 77-52.
It was an expected victory for sixth-seeded Jay M. Robinson (23-3) over 27th-seeded Burns (8-17), but it did come with its share of disappointment for Bulldogs head coach Lavar Batts Sr.
Batts admitted this was not his team’s best performance.
“I am extremely disappointed with my team tonight,” Batts said. “This was not Bulldog basketball. I am grateful for the win but extremely displeased with how my team played.”
Batts believes his players simply did not play with the intensity level required for a game with stakes this high.
“We had too many turnovers and no energy,” Batts said. “This is state playoff basketball, and we did not bring it tonight.”
When asked what he believes led to the sluggish effort from his team, Batts was unsure yet determined to find an answer.
“I am not sure what the answer is,” Batts said. “But I know we will figure it out tomorrow in practice.”
Though the energy and efficiency were not to Batts’ liking, the team still managed to outscore Burns in each quarter to secure the 25-point victory.
The bulk of Jay M. Robinson’s offensive load was carried by three players: Jaylan Jackson, Zi’Kei Wheeler and Daevin Hobbs.
The trio would match Burns’ scoring total with 52 points of their own. Jackson led the way with 23, followed by Wheeler with 15 and Hobbs with 14.
What Burns brought to the table was a versatile group of scoring options, as they saw 10 players make it into the scorebook.
Ryan Thompson was their leading scorer with 13 points. He was followed by Jeremiah Norris and Ericsson Moncree with nine and eight points, respectively.
Batts was very complimentary of the effort Burns showed Tuesday evening.
“My hat is off to Burns,” Batts said. “They came in and played extremely hard tonight. We were very lucky.”
Jay M. Robinson will now turn its focus to the next round, which will be played Thursday.
But what will need to change if the Bulldogs are to keep their dream alive?
“We need a much better effort, less turnovers and more energy and heart,” Batts said. “If we play like we did tonight, Thursday night will probably be our last night.”
That Thursday evening contest will come against Hendersonville, who is the 11th seed in the West.
The Bearcats come in with a 25-3 overall record, including going 11-2 in the Mountain Foothills 2A Conference.
SCORING SUMMARY
Lawndale Burns 10 11 19 12 -- 52
Jay M. Robinson 23 14 22 18 -- 77
LAWNDALE BURNS – Thompson 13, Norris 9, Moncree 8, Wilson 6, Timson 6, Diaz 3, Kamari Surratt 3, Johnson 2, Kahari Surratt 1, Phillips 1
JAY M. ROBINSON – Jackson 23, Wheeler 15, Hobbs 14, Roseman 6, Brooks 6, Parker 6, Jordan 3, Gray 2