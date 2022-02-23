HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Despite sluggish play, Bulldogs best Burns to advance to second round

Though the energy and efficiency were not to Batts’ liking, the team still managed to outscore Burns in each quarter to secure the 25-point victory.

The bulk of Jay M. Robinson’s offensive load was carried by three players: Jaylan Jackson, Zi’Kei Wheeler and Daevin Hobbs.

The trio would match Burns’ scoring total with 52 points of their own. Jackson led the way with 23, followed by Wheeler with 15 and Hobbs with 14.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What Burns brought to the table was a versatile group of scoring options, as they saw 10 players make it into the scorebook.

Ryan Thompson was their leading scorer with 13 points. He was followed by Jeremiah Norris and Ericsson Moncree with nine and eight points, respectively.

Batts was very complimentary of the effort Burns showed Tuesday evening.

“My hat is off to Burns,” Batts said. “They came in and played extremely hard tonight. We were very lucky.”

Jay M. Robinson will now turn its focus to the next round, which will be played Thursday.

But what will need to change if the Bulldogs are to keep their dream alive?