 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Despite sluggish play, Bulldogs best Burns to advance to second round
0 Comments
top story

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Despite sluggish play, Bulldogs best Burns to advance to second round

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD – Despite some sloppy play, Jay M. Robinson’s boys basketball team advanced to the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs by defeating Lawndale Burns at home Tuesday by a score of 77-52.

Basketball (9).jpg

Daevin Hobbs (25) intercepts the pass and brings it back up the court. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

It was an expected victory for sixth-seeded Jay M. Robinson (23-3) over 27th-seeded Burns (8-17), but it did come with its share of disappointment for Bulldogs head coach Lavar Batts Sr.

Batts admitted this was not his team’s best performance.

Basketball (17).jpg

Andrew Jordan (24) gets fouled. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

“I am extremely disappointed with my team tonight,” Batts said. “This was not Bulldog basketball. I am grateful for the win but extremely displeased with how my team played.”

Batts believes his players simply did not play with the intensity level required for a game with stakes this high.

“We had too many turnovers and no energy,” Batts said. “This is state playoff basketball, and we did not bring it tonight.”

Basketball (48).jpg

Londen Roseman (14) goes to the basket. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

When asked what he believes led to the sluggish effort from his team, Batts was unsure yet determined to find an answer.

“I am not sure what the answer is,” Batts said. “But I know we will figure it out tomorrow in practice.”

Basketball (67).jpg

Jay M Robinson head coach Lavar Batts Sr. watches the play. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

Though the energy and efficiency were not to Batts’ liking, the team still managed to outscore Burns in each quarter to secure the 25-point victory.

The bulk of Jay M. Robinson’s offensive load was carried by three players: Jaylan Jackson, Zi’Kei Wheeler and Daevin Hobbs.

Basketball (22).jpg

Jaylan Jackson (3) and Jamari Brooks (10) set thee trap at midcourt for Jeff Philips (4). Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

The trio would match Burns’ scoring total with 52 points of their own. Jackson led the way with 23, followed by Wheeler with 15 and Hobbs with 14.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball (24).jpg

Londen Roseman (14) and Burns' Jeff Phillips (4) race to the free ball. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

What Burns brought to the table was a versatile group of scoring options, as they saw 10 players make it into the scorebook.

Ryan Thompson was their leading scorer with 13 points. He was followed by Jeremiah Norris and Ericsson Moncree with nine and eight points, respectively.

Batts was very complimentary of the effort Burns showed Tuesday evening.

Basketball (25).jpg

Jaylan Jackson (3) looks to the basket. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

“My hat is off to Burns,” Batts said. “They came in and played extremely hard tonight. We were very lucky.”

Jay M. Robinson will now turn its focus to the next round, which will be played Thursday.

But what will need to change if the Bulldogs are to keep their dream alive?

“We need a much better effort, less turnovers and more energy and heart,” Batts said. “If we play like we did tonight, Thursday night will probably be our last night.”

That Thursday evening contest will come against Hendersonville, who is the 11th seed in the West.

The Bearcats come in with a 25-3 overall record, including going 11-2 in the Mountain Foothills 2A Conference.

Basketball (47).jpg

Jak Kilzi (11) and Ryan Thompson (5) battle for position. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

SCORING SUMMARY

Lawndale Burns   10     11     19     12 -- 52

Jay M. Robinson   23     14     22     18 -- 77

LAWNDALE BURNS – Thompson 13, Norris 9, Moncree 8, Wilson 6, Timson 6, Diaz 3, Kamari Surratt 3, Johnson 2, Kahari Surratt 1, Phillips 1

JAY M. ROBINSON – Jackson 23, Wheeler 15, Hobbs 14, Roseman 6, Brooks 6, Parker 6, Jordan 3, Gray 2

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts