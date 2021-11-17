 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Eagles drop third straight game with decision to Carmel Christian
11-15 CONCORD ACADEMY LOGO

CONCORD – After starting its season with two straight victories, the Concord Academy boys basketball team suffered its third consecutive loss, falling to Matthews Carmel Christian, 72-65, at home Tuesday night.

The Eagles are 2-3, while Carmel Christian stayed unbeaten at 3-0.

The Eagles got off to a sluggish start and trailed 42-28 at halftime but began to warm up in the second half, outscoring the Cougars by three points in the third period. And even though Concord Academy also out-pointed Carmel in the final stanza, it wasn’t enough to pull out the victory.

Sophomore guard Langston Boyed scored a team-best 19 points for the Eagles, and Noah Van Bibber added 16. Kany Tchanda was the only other Eagle to reach double digits, totaling 15 points.

Cade Tyson led Carmel Christian with a game-high 28 points, and Luke Krawczyk added 14.

Concord Academy next plays on Friday in Charlotte against Liberty Heights.

