HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Eagles drop third straight game with decision to Carmel Christian

CONCORD – After starting its season with two straight victories, the Concord Academy boys basketball team suffered its third consecutive loss, falling to Matthews Carmel Christian, 72-65, at home Tuesday night.

The Eagles got off to a sluggish start and trailed 42-28 at halftime but began to warm up in the second half, outscoring the Cougars by three points in the third period. And even though Concord Academy also out-pointed Carmel in the final stanza, it wasn’t enough to pull out the victory.