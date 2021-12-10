HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Eagles take down Calvary Day

C, JEMAL HORTON
CONCORD – The Concord Academy boys basketball team left no doubt in this one.
And the Eagles established things early.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Concord Academy bolted out to an early lead and never let it go, as it ran away from Winston-Salem Calvary Day, 95-69, Tuesday night.
Sophomore Kany Tchanda led the Eagles with 22 points, 14 rebounds and two steals, while DJ Cuttino added 13 points, seven assists and three steals.
Meanwhile, Concord Academy’s Noah Van Bibber had 17 points, Jayden Munson had 16 points, and Magnus Swinger came through with 15 points.
The Eagles improved to 4-8 overall, including a 1-2 mark in Metrolina Athletic Conference play.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!