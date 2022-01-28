HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 1-ranked Vikings use dominant first quarter to cruise past No. 6 Trojans

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Central Cabarrus boys basketball team took care of business once again Thursday, defeating No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus at home by a score of 77-34.

Though it was a modest scoring total for the Vikings (18-0, 8-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference), as they had scored at least 87 points in each of their previous four games, they scored 34 in the first quarter.

The hot start was too much for the Trojans (7-8, 4-4 SPC) as the Vikings took control of the game early on.

The Vikings began the game on a 25-4 run, using their suffocating full-court press to force turnover after turnover. As the Trojans struggled to get the ball across halfcourt, the Vikings continued to capitalize by scoring transition baskets.

“This is how we play,” Central Cabarrus head coach Jim Baker said of his team’s intense defense. “The kids like it because they can run forever.”

Though Baker wanted to slow the pace down after his team jumped out to the 34-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, his players were hungry for more turnovers.