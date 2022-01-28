 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 1-ranked Vikings use dominant first quarter to cruise past No. 6 Trojans
0 Comments
top story

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 1-ranked Vikings use dominant first quarter to cruise past No. 6 Trojans

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Central Cabarrus boys basketball team took care of business once again Thursday, defeating No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus at home by a score of 77-34.

Basketball (8).jpg

Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

Though it was a modest scoring total for the Vikings (18-0, 8-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference), as they had scored at least 87 points in each of their previous four games, they scored 34 in the first quarter.

The hot start was too much for the Trojans (7-8, 4-4 SPC) as the Vikings took control of the game early on.

Basketball (9).jpg

Trent Grigley (24) with the layup. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

The Vikings began the game on a 25-4 run, using their suffocating full-court press to force turnover after turnover. As the Trojans struggled to get the ball across halfcourt, the Vikings continued to capitalize by scoring transition baskets.

“This is how we play,” Central Cabarrus head coach Jim Baker said of his team’s intense defense. “The kids like it because they can run forever.”

Basketball (10).jpg

Jaiden Thompson (3) and Chase Daniel (4) box out under the boards. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

Though Baker wanted to slow the pace down after his team jumped out to the 34-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, his players were hungry for more turnovers.

“It is hard for me to get them out of (the press),” Baker joked about his team. “They just like to go. They amaze me with their talent and IQ.”

Basketball (15).jpg

Lederrion Muldrow (44) and Micah Murray (33) come down with the rebound together. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to Baker, his team is averaging more than 20 steals and 20 assists per game. He believes this is paramount to the success his team has found thus far.

“It is pretty unique,” Baker said of the statistic. “When our 3’s start dropping, we are pretty good.”

Basketball (21).jpg

Players dive for the loose ball. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

The Vikings saw a balanced scoring output, as nine of their 11 active players managed to get on the board. Leading the way was Jaiden Thompson with 15 points, followed by Adriel Miller with 14 and Jay’Kwon Diaz-Cruz with 13.

Basketball (5).jpg

Northwest head coach Ricky Moore (with clipboard) talking to his team during a timeout. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

Looking at the Trojans, their scoring efforts were led by three players: LeDerrion Muldrow, Trent Grigley and Seth Robinson. Each player finished with six points.

Basketball (18).jpg

Jay'kwon Diaz-Cruz (20) gets fouled going to the hoop. Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

The Trojans managed to mitigate the damage as best they could, holding the Vikings to fewer points in each quarter as the game progressed. Ultimately, the damage done at the game’s start was too much to overcome.

SCORING SUMMARY

Northwest Cabarrus  8      8      8     10 -- 34

Central Cabarrus     34    17     15   11 -- 77

NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Muldrow 6, Robinson 6, Grigley 6, Lane 5, Carter 5, Cabrera 3, Sierra 2, Matthews 1

CENTRAL CABARRUS – Thompson 15, Miller 14, Diaz-Cruz 13, Carson Daniel 9, Chase Daniel 9, Murray 7, Bullock 5, Jake Baker 3, Ford 2

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts