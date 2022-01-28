HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 1-ranked Vikings use dominant first quarter to cruise past No. 6 Trojans

CONCORD – The Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Central Cabarrus boys basketball team took care of business once again Thursday, defeating No. 6 Northwest Cabarrus at home by a score of 77-34.
Though it was a modest scoring total for the Vikings (18-0, 8-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference), as they had scored at least 87 points in each of their previous four games, they scored 34 in the first quarter.
The hot start was too much for the Trojans (7-8, 4-4 SPC) as the Vikings took control of the game early on.
The Vikings began the game on a 25-4 run, using their suffocating full-court press to force turnover after turnover. As the Trojans struggled to get the ball across halfcourt, the Vikings continued to capitalize by scoring transition baskets.
“This is how we play,” Central Cabarrus head coach Jim Baker said of his team’s intense defense. “The kids like it because they can run forever.”
Though Baker wanted to slow the pace down after his team jumped out to the 34-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, his players were hungry for more turnovers.
“It is hard for me to get them out of (the press),” Baker joked about his team. “They just like to go. They amaze me with their talent and IQ.”
According to Baker, his team is averaging more than 20 steals and 20 assists per game. He believes this is paramount to the success his team has found thus far.
“It is pretty unique,” Baker said of the statistic. “When our 3’s start dropping, we are pretty good.”
The Vikings saw a balanced scoring output, as nine of their 11 active players managed to get on the board. Leading the way was Jaiden Thompson with 15 points, followed by Adriel Miller with 14 and Jay’Kwon Diaz-Cruz with 13.
Looking at the Trojans, their scoring efforts were led by three players: LeDerrion Muldrow, Trent Grigley and Seth Robinson. Each player finished with six points.
The Trojans managed to mitigate the damage as best they could, holding the Vikings to fewer points in each quarter as the game progressed. Ultimately, the damage done at the game’s start was too much to overcome.
SCORING SUMMARY
Northwest Cabarrus 8 8 8 10 -- 34
Central Cabarrus 34 17 15 11 -- 77
NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Muldrow 6, Robinson 6, Grigley 6, Lane 5, Carter 5, Cabrera 3, Sierra 2, Matthews 1