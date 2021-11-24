HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings establish early dominance and maintain it in victory at A.L. Brown

In that same span, Central Cabarrus generated 18 points, including an 11-0 run in which it made five consecutive field goals. Four minutes and seven seconds into the game, the Vikings had forced six turnovers and led 20-8.

Keyed by six consecutive points from sophomore Chase Daniel, which included a rebound of his own miss and baskets off his two steals, the Vikings closed the opening quarter with an 8-3 spurt and led 28-11.

Daniel scored 15 of his game-high 25 points in the first period. And where he left off, Jaiden Thompson picked up. The junior lifted Central Cabarrus to a 30-point second quarter by tallying 12 of his 23 for the game.

The Vikings’ defensive dominance continued for another eight minutes before halftime. For the first half, Thompson and Daniel each had five steals. Thompson’s stinginess with the ball transcended to rebounding, grabbing 10 of his game-high 11 rebounds before halftime.

“We wanted to execute on both sides of the ball,” said Thompson. “We wanted to bring intensity on defense and execute on offense and play well as a team.

“(The first quarter) went great. The energy was great from the crowd. We were all clicking together. I thought it was good.”