HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus can’t complete rally vs. Lake Norman for Greater Metro tournament title

MOORESVILLE – The West Cabarrus boys basketball team’s Cinderella run in the Greater Metro 4 tournament came to an end Friday, as the Ragin’ Bulls fell to fellow underdog Mooresville Lake Norman by a score of 57-53.
Though the third-seeded Wolverines (14-13) entered the fourth quarter with a 40-36 lead, it was the hosting fourth-seeded Wildcats (17-10) who pulled away late to earn the conference tournament title.
There was clear disappointment from the Wolverines with the result, as they felt they had the championship right in front of them.
“I told the team that if this loss did not hurt, they are playing the wrong sport,” West Cabarrus head coach Jabarr Adams said. “I thought we competed despite the outcome. Our guys played hard.”
It was a back-and-forth game of runs. The Wolverines held advantages in the first and third quarters, while the Wildcats controlled the second and fourth quarters.
Lake Norman ran much of its action through guard Cole Callaway, who led the team with 16 points. Davis Wagner and Tre McKinnon also made significant contributions, scoring 15 and 12, respectively.
The Wolverines saw seniors carry much of their offensive load, as all but 15 of the team’s points were scored by upperclassmen.
The most came from Josh Harris and Jaden Smith, who each finished with 16 points.
Though the seniors led the way Friday, the second-year Wolverines are a largely young team. Adams was excited about how the seniors’ performances Friday can teach the younger players as they continue to grow.
“Our seniors set a bar tonight,” Adams said. “I want the underclassmen to stay hungry because now the seniors have set the standard for how to get here.”
Adams spoke in detail about how proud he is of his team and the season they have put together thus far.
Though they fell short in their pursuit of a conference title, he believes the team has exceeded many expectations.
“No one expected us to be here,” Adams said. “We are a second-year school in our first full season as a program, and we made it to the conference championship game.”
Friday’s game also had much significance in terms of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs, as the Wildcats’ semifinal win Thursday over Cox Mill created a rare seeding situation.
As the GMC gets two automatic bids to the state playoffs, it is typically expected that the two teams in the conference championship game would get those spots.
However, because Cox Mill won the GMC regular-season title, its spot has already been secured. This means the winner of the championship game would get the second spot.
As the Wildcats were the ones to come out on top, they are likely headed to the state playoffs.
The Wolverines will hope to be given one of the final at-large spots in the tournament when seeding is announced Saturday. Adams believes that if his team makes it, the Wolverines will be one of the very bottom seeds.
“We just have to hope to get in,” Adams said. “Once you get in, you never know what the outcome is going to be.”
Whether or not this loss means the end of the Wolverines’ season, Adams is proud of his team’s effort all season and the strides they made toward building a winning program.
Their fate will be secured Saturday when seeding is announced. If they make it, they will almost certainly begin the tournament with a road matchup.
SCORING SUMMARY
West Cabarrus 12 8 20 13 -- 53
Lake Norman 10 17 9 19 -- 57