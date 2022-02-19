HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: West Cabarrus can’t complete rally vs. Lake Norman for Greater Metro tournament title

The most came from Josh Harris and Jaden Smith, who each finished with 16 points.

Though the seniors led the way Friday, the second-year Wolverines are a largely young team. Adams was excited about how the seniors’ performances Friday can teach the younger players as they continue to grow.

“Our seniors set a bar tonight,” Adams said. “I want the underclassmen to stay hungry because now the seniors have set the standard for how to get here.”

Adams spoke in detail about how proud he is of his team and the season they have put together thus far.

Though they fell short in their pursuit of a conference title, he believes the team has exceeded many expectations.

“No one expected us to be here,” Adams said. “We are a second-year school in our first full season as a program, and we made it to the conference championship game.”

Friday’s game also had much significance in terms of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs, as the Wildcats’ semifinal win Thursday over Cox Mill created a rare seeding situation.