HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Chargers hold off Wonders to continue winning streak

CONCORD – The Cox Mill boys soccer team rattled off its fifth consecutive victory at home on Thursday night, taking down A.L. Brown by a score of 4-2.
The Chargers (14-1-2, 7-1-1 Greater Metro 4 Conference) had previously tied the Wonders (7-9-3, 2-5-2 GMC) last month.
That Sept. 21 game saw the Wonders score a late goal to send it to overtime. For a moment, it seemed as if the Wonders may find the same magic once again on Thursday.
Down 3-1, Wonders’ senior Lino Aguirre scored to cut the deficit to just one goal with 14:07 left in the game. But the Chargers held on, and junior Aadi Singh sealed the game by putting one in the back of the net with 3:53 left.
“I knew (the Wonders) were dangerous,” Cox Mill coach Eric Clark said. “They were going to be dangerous until they got back on the bus.”
But the Chargers managed to hold on this time, and they remain tied for first place in the GMC with Lake Norman.
They carried a 1-0 lead into the half and used three second-half goals to claim their victory.
“Tonight was a turning point for us,” Clark said. “In previous games, we have struggled with (capitalizing on opportunities). We did a great job of coming back (after A.L. Brown goals) and keeping the lead.”
As for the Wonders, coach Sean Szakal hoped for a different result but was proud of his team’s effort, nonetheless.
“We were in it, and we just got some bad breaks,” Szakal said. “(The Chargers) are a really solid team. Our heart was no match for their skill tonight.”
At one point, the Wonders tied the game at one goal apiece. But the Chargers’ attack was just too strong, and they were able to pull it out at the end.
The Wonders hope to bounce back on Monday when they return home to face South Iredell. The Vikings are in last place in the GMC with a 5-10, 1-7 record.
As for the Chargers, they will take a brief pause from conference play to take on Charlotte Olympic on Monday. The Trojans are 8-11 overall with a 2-6 record in the So Meck 4A Conference.
Cox Mill will then face Lake Norman once again on Wednesday for sole possession of first place in the GMC. The Chargers lost to the Wildcats, 3-1, in the teams’ first meeting on Sept. 28.