HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Chargers hold off Wonders to continue winning streak

CONCORD – The Cox Mill boys soccer team rattled off its fifth consecutive victory at home on Thursday night, taking down A.L. Brown by a score of 4-2.

The Chargers (14-1-2, 7-1-1 Greater Metro 4 Conference) had previously tied the Wonders (7-9-3, 2-5-2 GMC) last month.

That Sept. 21 game saw the Wonders score a late goal to send it to overtime. For a moment, it seemed as if the Wonders may find the same magic once again on Thursday.

Down 3-1, Wonders’ senior Lino Aguirre scored to cut the deficit to just one goal with 14:07 left in the game. But the Chargers held on, and junior Aadi Singh sealed the game by putting one in the back of the net with 3:53 left.

“I knew (the Wonders) were dangerous,” Cox Mill coach Eric Clark said. “They were going to be dangerous until they got back on the bus.”

But the Chargers managed to hold on this time, and they remain tied for first place in the GMC with Lake Norman.

They carried a 1-0 lead into the half and used three second-half goals to claim their victory.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}