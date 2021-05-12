HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Chargers, Spiders lead top SPC picks

CONCORD – Just as they did all spring, the South Piedmont 3A Conference champion Cox Mill Chargers and runner-up Concord Spiders dominated the league’s boys soccer awards.

A total of five Spiders and four Chargers earned spots on the All-SPC team, and those two teams also headlined the top individual winners.

Concord senior midfielder Steven Lozano was named the 2021 SPC Player of the Year, while Cox Mill senior Ethan Ratliff was chosen as the Keeper of the Year.

Meanwhile, Chargers first-year mentor Eric Clark won Coach of the Year honors after leading Cox Mill to the league title and taking the team two rounds into the state playoffs.

Lozano was one of the SPC’s most productive players this season, registering 14 goals and 10 assists for the Spiders. With Ratliff in goal, Cox Mill posted three shutouts.

Joining Ratliff on the all-conference team from Cox Mill were Brendan Vacek, Isaac Clark and Pat Cormier.

In addition to Lozano, Concord’s other All-SPC selections were Javier Ortiz, Oliver Coreas, Edwin Clemente and Isaiah Clark.

Third-place A.L. Brown had two players selected: Lino Aquirre and Paul Campos.