HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Concord Academy wins private-school 2A state title

The Concord Academy boys soccer team wrapped up its 2021 season in convincing fashion and with the highest of honors: with a state championship.

On Saturday, the Eagles secured the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s 3A title by defeating Coastal Christian, 2-0, in Wilmington.

The Eagles f (18-6) were the state runners-up last season but left no doubt this time around.

The teams played to a 0-0 tie in the first half, but things changed after they came out of the locker room. With 28 minutes, 30 seconds remaining, Coastal Christian (13-10-1) appeared to get out of harm’s way when Eagle Valentino Lira fired a shot from the corner, and the Centurion goalkeeper tipped it. But Concord Academy’s Cuicui Gonzalez was in perfect position for the carom, and his header into the right side of the goal resulted in a 1-0 lead.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It proved to be the title-winning goal, and Gonzalez punctuated it with a flip.

Concord Academy created the two-goal margin with another score with a little more than 12 minutes to go in the contest when Lira made a shake-and-bake move with a defender in front of him and fired a left-footed shot into the net.