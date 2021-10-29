HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Eagles look to culminate another strong season with a state championship

The Concord Academy boys soccer team hopes its second consecutive year of strong play in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association ends with a championship this year.

On Saturday, the Eagles make their second straight appearance in the NCISAA 3A title game. Concord Academy will take on Coastal Christian Academy in Wilmington at 3:30 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last season, the Eagles (17-6) finished as state runners-up to Calvary Day School, losing in a 1-0 heartbreaker. Last week, they avenged that defeat, toppling Calvary Day by the same 1-0 score to reach the semifinals.

The Eagles went on to beat Arendell Parrott Academy to advance to Saturday’s championship game against Coastal Christian (13-9-1).

The Eagles had seven players named to the All-Metrolina Athletic Conference team this season: Valentino Lira, Alex Guzman, Kevin Reyes, CuiCui Gonzales, Richy Medina, Jhoary Cabello, and Branson Sotelo.