HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Eagles look to culminate another strong season with a state championship
  • Updated
10-29 SOCCER.JPG

Seven Concord Academy boys soccer players named to the All-Metrolina Athletic Conference team: Valentino Lira, Alex Guzman, Kevin Reyes, CuiCui Gonzales, Richy Medina, Jhoary Cabello and Branson Sotelo. 

 COURTESY OF SCOTT WAGNER

The Concord Academy boys soccer team hopes its second consecutive year of strong play in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association ends with a championship this year.

On Saturday, the Eagles make their second straight appearance in the NCISAA 3A title game. Concord Academy will take on Coastal Christian Academy in Wilmington at 3:30 p.m.

Last season, the Eagles (17-6) finished as state runners-up to Calvary Day School, losing in a 1-0 heartbreaker. Last week, they avenged that defeat, toppling Calvary Day by the same 1-0 score to reach the semifinals.

The Eagles went on to beat Arendell Parrott Academy to advance to Saturday’s championship game against Coastal Christian (13-9-1).   

The Eagles had seven players named to the All-Metrolina Athletic Conference team this season: Valentino Lira, Alex Guzman, Kevin Reyes, CuiCui Gonzales, Richy Medina, Jhoary Cabello, and Branson Sotelo.

