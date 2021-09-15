HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Honoring their still-grieving assistant coach, Vikings post big conference win over Trojans

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus and Northwest Cabarrus boys soccer teams entered their Tuesday night conference battle both badly needing a win, and it showed throughout the first half as they mostly traded possessions throughout the first several minutes.

Central Cabarrus went on to take a 5-1 win at Viking Stadium, but for team’s interim head coach, Mike Martin, this was much more special than just another regular-season game.

Martin first started as a Vikings assistant coach nearly 17 years ago, just days after his son, Michael J. Martin, was killed in a car crash as he traveled to a game against Jay M. Robinson.

On Tuesday, a day before the 17th anniversary of that tragedy, the eldest Martin enjoyed the win with his team and in his son’s memory.

“I’ve been here ever since that day,” said Martin, who was filling in for head coach Kendall Jackson, out because of COVID-19 contact tracing. “I played college soccer, and (Michael) was going to finish what I didn’t finish. I was trying to give it to him, and one of the first voices I heard at that time was that God wanted me to give it to somebody else. All of these guys are my kids.”