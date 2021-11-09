HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: In festive home atmosphere, Spiders out-duel Knights to reach ‘Elite Eight’ again

CONCORD – The band was blaring.
The cheerleaders were screaming.
And the gathered home fans were barking encouragement, many of them standing, even as the late autumn chill covered Robert C. Bailey Stadium Monday night.
With that as their backdrop, the Concord High School boys once again played inspired soccer and took a tougher-than-the-score-would-imply 2-0 victory over North Lincoln to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state playoffs.
Two goals by junior midfielder Matthew Avila-Chona and some dogged defense helped propel the Spiders (23-2-1) to the next round. North Lincoln, which was the 29thseed from the West Region, ends the season at 11-13.
Although the fifth-seeded Spiders will be again be playing on their home field in the quarterfinals, they’ll once more need to go through Lincoln County to reach their ultimate goal, as they play host to 16th-seeeded East Lincoln (14-8-2) this week. The date and time for that game have not yet been announced.
The Spiders have now won 17 games in a row, which is one better than the 2019 Concord team that reached the state semifinals, the farthest the program has ever gone in the postseason.
What’s more, the Spiders have only allowed six goals during this stretch while scoring 88 themselves.
But another victory was anything but a certainty on this night, Concord coach Todd Tinsley said, even though the Spiders wound up notching their 16th shutout of the season.
“It was a tough win, and I think it was really good for us,” Tinsley said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “The game was far from certain all the way through. At 2-0, it’s always a dangerous score. Going into the final 15 minutes of the game up 2-0, if they score, things can change really quickly. So that was good for us; we never got to relax. It hasn’t been that way in other (playoff) games.”
Far from it, actually.
The Spiders had been downright dominant in the postseason this year. To advance to their third-round matchup with North Lincoln, the Spiders first dispatched Montgomery Central, 8-1, and then shut out Franklin, 4-0.
North Lincoln had scouted Concord well and seemed to make a concerted effort to force the Spiders to play mostly in the middle of the field with hopes of slowing them down and limiting the array of highly skilled scorers they’ve had all season.
Concord seemed to break through in the first 20 minutes of the game when a junior Jackson Kirila kicked a ball that hit the top crossbar and, at least in the opinion of the Spiders and their fans, hit the bottom bar at the back of the goal and then shot straight out.
However, the goal was ruled no good by officials.
But about 10 minutes later, Avila-Chona left no doubt, as he scored on an assist from senior Andrew Beohler.
The Spiders went into halftime clinging to the 1-0 edge., but it didn’t take them long to create a little more distance, as Avila-Chona again scored 13 minutes into the second half, this time with Kirila providing the assist.
The Spiders realized what North Lincoln was trying to do with its defense, Tinsley counseled his players about it during the intermission, and they responded.
“That second goal was much more in the style of play that we play,” Tinsley said. “We talked at halftime about not trying to go down the middle and dribble past everybody. (I said), ‘Let’s pass the ball, let’s spread the field, let’s spread the defenders.’
“I think part of (North Lincoln’s) game plan was to get us all in the middle, and they did, and we bit on it in the first half. In the second half, we didn’t bite on it as much.”
After Avila-Chona’s second goal, the Spiders played tough defense for the final 27 minutes, even as North Lincoln threatened more.
In the second half, Concord junior goalkeeper Will Bowers had six saves, after only having to make one stop in the first half.
Spiders defenders Richard Leon-Marcial, Gunnar Cottrell and Zayne Martin were stellar in their team’s effort to keep North Lincoln at bay.
And despite North Lincoln’s sub-.500 record and low playoff seed, Tinsley was taking nothing for granted and constantly reminded his bunch how dangerous the Knights could be.
Throughout the playoffs, the Knights had made a habit of knocking off higher-seeded teams, opening the playoffs by beating fourth-seeded Asheboro on its home field, then doing the same at 13th-seeded North Iredell. The Knight had also secured some wins over highly regarded teams during the regular season.
Tinsley didn’t want his players to fall into the trap of thinking their winning streak and more favorable seed meant an automatic win in another game in their home stadium.
“I wasn’t looking at them coming like a Cinderella situation; they weren’t a Cinderella to me,” Tinsley said of the Knights. “They were a team that belonged were they were. They had good game plans when they went in it. I talked to some other coaches, and they all said the same thig – that they put you in situations to be really frustrated. And they did. And I’m really proud of our boys that they came through it.”
Now the Spiders are four rounds deep into the playoffs once again, the last Cabarrus County team standing, and one of the final eight teams remaining with a chance to win the 3A title.