HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: In festive home atmosphere, Spiders out-duel Knights to reach ‘Elite Eight’ again

But another victory was anything but a certainty on this night, Concord coach Todd Tinsley said, even though the Spiders wound up notching their 16th shutout of the season.

“It was a tough win, and I think it was really good for us,” Tinsley said in a telephone interview with the Independent Tribune. “The game was far from certain all the way through. At 2-0, it’s always a dangerous score. Going into the final 15 minutes of the game up 2-0, if they score, things can change really quickly. So that was good for us; we never got to relax. It hasn’t been that way in other (playoff) games.”

Far from it, actually.

The Spiders had been downright dominant in the postseason this year. To advance to their third-round matchup with North Lincoln, the Spiders first dispatched Montgomery Central, 8-1, and then shut out Franklin, 4-0.

North Lincoln had scouted Concord well and seemed to make a concerted effort to force the Spiders to play mostly in the middle of the field with hopes of slowing them down and limiting the array of highly skilled scorers they’ve had all season.

