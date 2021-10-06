HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Kirila helps keep Concord a connected contender

CONCORD – There are many good high school soccer players out there, but only a select few are so good they make their teammates better as well.
Jackson Kirila is one of those players for the Concord Spiders.
The Spiders sit atop the South Piedmont 3A Conference boys soccer standings (13-2-1 overall, 7-0 SPC), and Kirila has played a key role in attaining that status.
The junior plays center defensive midfielder for the Spiders, a position that often places him at the center of counterattacks.
This is a position Kirila has found success in, as he is often able to read the defense and distribute the ball to the correct attacker.
“I’ve played a lot of (center defensive midfielder),” Kirila said. “It’s given me an ability to play a long ball over everyone and right at the right player’s feet. I can pick my head up and scan the field.”
Kirila’s playmaking on attacks sets his teammates up well to score, but it also means his own chances will be limited.
“You have to have that killer instinct to score, but at the same time, what is a defensive center mid’s score for a professional team?” Concord head coach Todd Tinsley said. “They are typically not their leading scorer.”
Kirila is tied with Lake Norman Charter’s Mitchell Tucci for the SPC lead in goals with 16, but Tinsley believes he would have many more by now if he played a more-attacking forward position.
“I watch stats, but I also do not coach by stats,” Tinsley said. “(Kirila) is sitting at the top, and I know that plays into his head. There are not many players like him in this area, and he might not win the scoring title. But every coach in the area would take him first.”
For a player as talented as Kirila, it can be difficult to come to terms with not getting as many scoring opportunities as one would hope.
But Kirila’s sacrifices have paved the way for other Spiders to see their own production increase.
“(Junior Matthew Avila-Chona) did not score a lot of goals at the beginning of the season, and there was frustration,” Tinsley recalled. “Now he is lighting it up. Matthew’s confidence is coming up, and a lot of that comes back to Jackson.”
Tinsley also pointed out a similar improvement for senior Oliver Coreas that has been aided by Kirila.
“I attribute it to a silent leadership for Jackson,” Tinsley added.
This silent leadership has, according to Tinsley, developed as the season has progressed. Kirila may not be the team captain, but Tinsley believes he has become the team’s leader on the field.
“I tell Jackson all the time that (this team) is his to take,” Tinsley said. “Everyone who is watching sees what he is doing, and he is making players better that are around him. That is what true champion-level players do.”
Tinsley added that the Spiders struggled at times early in the season to build continuity and play well as a unit. He believes these problems are dissipating.
Kirila thinks so, too, as he feels he has a great relationship with his teammates.
“I think we have all started to build a big friendship together,” Kirila said of his team’s bond. “The beginning of the year was not what we would like it to be, but we are getting closer together and building a good team.”
The team’s bond is showing itself on the field, as the Spiders have opened conference play with a seven-game winning streak in which they outscored SPC opponents 42-3, including four shutouts.
Tinsley made it clear Kirila is not the only reason for that success, as he believes his team is riddled with talent. However, he acknowledges Kirila is stepping up in major ways to help that talent be optimized.
“We are fortunate enough that if opponents can neutralize Jackson, we have people around him that are not talked about as much but are good,” Tinsley said.