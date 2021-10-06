HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Kirila helps keep Concord a connected contender

Kirila is tied with Lake Norman Charter’s Mitchell Tucci for the SPC lead in goals with 16, but Tinsley believes he would have many more by now if he played a more-attacking forward position.

“I watch stats, but I also do not coach by stats,” Tinsley said. “(Kirila) is sitting at the top, and I know that plays into his head. There are not many players like him in this area, and he might not win the scoring title. But every coach in the area would take him first.”

For a player as talented as Kirila, it can be difficult to come to terms with not getting as many scoring opportunities as one would hope.

But Kirila’s sacrifices have paved the way for other Spiders to see their own production increase.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(Junior Matthew Avila-Chona) did not score a lot of goals at the beginning of the season, and there was frustration,” Tinsley recalled. “Now he is lighting it up. Matthew’s confidence is coming up, and a lot of that comes back to Jackson.”

Tinsley also pointed out a similar improvement for senior Oliver Coreas that has been aided by Kirila.

“I attribute it to a silent leadership for Jackson,” Tinsley added.