HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Spiders, Chargers ousted from state playoffs

The Cox Mill and Concord High School boys soccer teams were enjoying great seasons this fall, as both programs advanced to play “Sweet 16” games on Monday night.

However, that’s where both squads’ state championship hopes were halted.

In the Class 3A playoffs in Lenoir, Concord lost a close one to Hibriten, 3-1, on penalty kicks at Jeff Storie Memorial Stadium.

Cox Mill succumbed in the Class 4A playoffs, falling to Northwest Guilford, 6-0, in Greensboro.

Sixth-seeded Concord was white hot entering the 3A game against third-seeded Hibriten.

The Spiders had gone 19 consecutive contests without a defeat and posted 13 shutouts this season. They also had scored 10 combined goals in their victories over Winston-Salem Oak Grove and North Iredell in the first two rounds of this year’s playoffs.

And they looked just as good Monday night against Hibriten’s normally high-scoring attack.

The contest was tied, 0-0, at halftime, and each team scored a goal in the second half to send things into overtime. But the Panthers were able to pull away on penalty kicks and move on to the next round.

Concord, which won its second consecutive South Piedmont 3A Conference championship, finished its season with a 21-2-3 record. The Spiders were looking to go as far as the state semifinals for third time in four years.

Hibriten (19-3-3) will face 10th-seeded Hickory, which defeated the Spiders in last year’s state semifinals, in the 3A quarterfinals later this week.

In Monday’s Class 4A contest involving a Cabarrus County team, third-seeded Northwest Guilford was able to accomplish a rare feat, solving 11th-seeded Cox Mill’s normally stingy defense to knock several balls into the net.

Cox Mill had allowed just 18 goals and registered 10 shutouts this season, including its two playoff games entering Greensboro Grimsley and fellow Greater Metro 4 Conference member Mooresville Monday night’s tilt.

For the Chargers, the six goals were the most the team has allowed in a game since the 2019 season.

Five different players scored for the Vikings, with senior Ali Al-qaq knocking in two goals. Northwest Guilford only held a 1-0 lead at halftime but rattled off five more in the second half to take the win.

Cox Mill ends the season with a record of 17-3-5 after finishing second in the GMC.

Northwest Guilford improved to 22-2-1 and will play seventh-seeded Charlotte Ardrey Kell in the state quarterfinals.