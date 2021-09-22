HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Spiders light it up in second half to notch SPC win over Vikings

CONCORD – The Concord boys soccer team entered its matchup with South Piedmont 3A Conference foe Central Cabarrus checking all of the right boxes.
The Spiders checked the most important box Tuesday when they defeated the visiting Vikings, 5-1, at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium.
The Spiders -- who improved to 9-2-1 overall and 3-0 and alone in first place in the South Piedmont 3A, had won the previous four meetings between the schools -- owned a superior record and had lost just once in their past eight games, during which they outscored their opponents 29-4 and recorded five shutouts behind a stout defense and junior goalkeeper Will Bowers.
Meanwhile, the Vikings -- who fell to 3-5-1 and 2-2 in the league -- entered the match reeling, having lost four of their past five games against some good competition.
From the onset Tuesday, that script played out - although it took some time to develop.
The Spiders got an early penalty kick goal from junior forward Jackson Kirila, who netted his team-high 10th goal in the 10th minute to give Concord an early 1-0 advantage.
Concord out-shot the Vikings 6-2 early in the first half on its grass field that held up well despite the full-day’s rain that left the stands with fewer than 50 spectators.
Central caught its first break when defender Dharshan Prabakaran was called for a hand-ball in the 30th minute of the first half, just inches outside the penalty box. Senior Viking defender Tyler Dunn made it count, firing a penalty kick from just outside the box to the top-right corner and just past a sprawled-out Bowers, who missed nicking it by mere inches.
The Vikings used that momentum to get each of the next three shots on goal and enter the locker room deadlocked at 1 despite being largely outplayed and definitely behind in the time-of-possession battle.
“(Central Cabarrus coach) Kendall (Jackson) is a very good coach, and the thing about his team is we’ve played them year after year, and you never see the same thing twice with them,” said Concord coach Todd Tinsley. “At halftime, there were no more switches to make. Either they were going to break us mentally -- like they did for the last 10 minutes of the first half -- or we’re going to wear them out, play like we can play and wear them down. I thought we responded pretty well.”
The rain had held off for the better part of the first half, but it picked up for the second along with the Spider offense.
Central Cabarrus goalkeeper Aidean Gold was very good early in the second frame, limiting a more efficient Concord offense and deflecting several shot attempts.
With just over 33 minutes left, Gold flicked a shot just over the net on a set piece from Patrick Garrett to Andrew Beohler, who narrowly missed putting the Spiders up.
Not three minutes later, junior Matthew Avilla-Chona assisted on a through ball to senior midfielder Isaac Arellano, who netted his sixth goal of the season to give the Spiders a 2-1 lead they wouldn’t give back.
Senior Oliver Coreas put the final nails in the coffin for the Vikings. Coreas first fired a shot from the top of the box with just over 13 minutes left to cushion the blow to a 3-1 lead as he tallied his seventh goal of the year. Just under a minute later, Coreas again beat Gold and the Viking defense, this time with a shot to the low-right corner. Later Coreas, looking for the hat trick, assisted on the final goal from Avilis-Chona that led to the 5-1 win.
“I scored two goals, but we’re working as a team and playing good,” Coreas said. “I hope we can keep it going, and I think we can as we work as a team.”
Overall, the Spiders out-shot the Vikings 24-8 on the night and played much better in the second half.
Despite the loss, Central Cabarrus has a short time to recover, as it was scheduled to play host to South Rowan (2-7) on Wednesday.
“We can be happy with the way that we played but not with the result. I don’t think it was the deserved result,” said Jackson. “I think (the Spiders) got into our heads a little late in the second half, and that’s not typical of how we play.