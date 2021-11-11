HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Spiders make another trip to state semifinals after shutting out East Lincoln

CONCORD – For the second time in three seasons, the Concord boys soccer team advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals, this time defeating East Lincoln Wednesday by a score of 4-0 at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium.
The win for the Spiders (24-2-1), who are the No. 5 seed in the West Region, sets them up for a Final Four matchup at third-seeded Hickory (21-3-1) on Tuesday.
Concord took control of Wednesday’s game early when Isaac Arellanes scored the team’s first goal just five minutes into the game.
From there, Concord never looked back, led by another shutout performance from goalie Will Bowers – his ninth in his last 10 games.
It was the Spiders’ 17th shutout this season.
The Spiders would head into halftime with a 2-0 lead after Matthew Avila-Chona scored with 4:02 left in the first half.
The second half would start with more of the same, as Andrew Beohler scored less than a minute into the period. Then, Oliver Coreas scored the final goal of the game with 30:54 left as the Spiders cruised to the victory, their 18th in a row.
Though it may have seemed like business as usual for the Spiders, head coach Todd Tinsley discussed the matchup issues he thought the 16th-seeded Mustangs (14-9-2) would bring to the table.
“It was a stressful week (of preparation),” Tinsley said. “(The other coaches and I) really thought that of all the teams we have played this season, this was the team we would not match up well with.”
Tinsley added that for the first time all season, the Concord coaching staff considered changing its lineups to adjust to the opponent.
But as the results began to unfold on the field, Tinsley found that the Spiders were going to be able to assert their will once again.
“Yesterday, we practiced a formation that we did not even run today,” Tinsley said. “We were just us. The lesson we learned is that sometimes you focus so much on what (the opponent) has, you forget what you have.”
With this lesson in mind, the Spiders will turn their attention to next Tuesday’s matchup with Hickory for the opportunity to play in the state championship game.
The Red Tornadoes have been a fixture in 3A soccer, as they are one of the highest regarded programs in the state. Hickory defeated Monroe Central Academy, 2-0, in the quarterfinals.
The Spiders made the state semifinals in 2019, their deepest-ever run in the playoffs, before falling to Charlotte Catholic.