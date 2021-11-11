HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Spiders make another trip to state semifinals after shutting out East Lincoln

“It was a stressful week (of preparation),” Tinsley said. “(The other coaches and I) really thought that of all the teams we have played this season, this was the team we would not match up well with.”

Tinsley added that for the first time all season, the Concord coaching staff considered changing its lineups to adjust to the opponent.

But as the results began to unfold on the field, Tinsley found that the Spiders were going to be able to assert their will once again.

“Yesterday, we practiced a formation that we did not even run today,” Tinsley said. “We were just us. The lesson we learned is that sometimes you focus so much on what (the opponent) has, you forget what you have.”

With this lesson in mind, the Spiders will turn their attention to next Tuesday’s matchup with Hickory for the opportunity to play in the state championship game.

The Red Tornadoes have been a fixture in 3A soccer, as they are one of the highest regarded programs in the state. Hickory defeated Monroe Central Academy, 2-0, in the quarterfinals.

The Spiders made the state semifinals in 2019, their deepest-ever run in the playoffs, before falling to Charlotte Catholic.