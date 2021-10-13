HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Spiders sit firmly in first place after SPC wins over Mustangs, Knights

The Concord boys soccer team won a pair of games recently to tighten its stronghold on first place in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

On Tuesday night, the Spiders got a 9-0 “mercy rule” win over East Rowan to earn their third shutout in their last four games.

The large margin of victory came after the Spiders endured one of their toughest games of the season but came out on top against Lake Norman Charter in a 3-2 thrilling victory in Huntersville on Thursday.

The Spiders have now won nine games in a row and improved their overall record to 15-2-1, including a 9-0 mark in the SPC. Lake Norman Charter (9-4-1, 7-2 SPC) sits in second place in the standings after a 5-2 double-overtime victory over third place Central Cabarrus Tuesday.

Central Cabarrus (8-7-1, 7-3 SPC) plays host to Concord today.

The Spiders had to fight Thursday night to remain unscathed in the SPC.

Concord led 1-0 at halftime, thanks to a goal by senior Issac Arellanes with an assist from senior Oliver Coreas.

Early in the second half, Concord junior Matthew Avila Chona scored off a steal by senior Andrew Beohler to push the advantage to 2-0.