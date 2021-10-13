HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Spiders sit firmly in first place after SPC wins over Mustangs, Knights

The Concord boys soccer team won a pair of games recently to tighten its stronghold on first place in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
On Tuesday night, the Spiders got a 9-0 “mercy rule” win over East Rowan to earn their third shutout in their last four games.
The large margin of victory came after the Spiders endured one of their toughest games of the season but came out on top against Lake Norman Charter in a 3-2 thrilling victory in Huntersville on Thursday.
The Spiders have now won nine games in a row and improved their overall record to 15-2-1, including a 9-0 mark in the SPC. Lake Norman Charter (9-4-1, 7-2 SPC) sits in second place in the standings after a 5-2 double-overtime victory over third place Central Cabarrus Tuesday.
Central Cabarrus (8-7-1, 7-3 SPC) plays host to Concord today.
The Spiders had to fight Thursday night to remain unscathed in the SPC.
Concord led 1-0 at halftime, thanks to a goal by senior Issac Arellanes with an assist from senior Oliver Coreas.
Early in the second half, Concord junior Matthew Avila Chona scored off a steal by senior Andrew Beohler to push the advantage to 2-0.
But the Knights refused to lie down.
Lake Norman Charter senior Arjun Gasgasani scored with a looper from the flank that hit the crossbar and bounced down and into the goal to trim the deficit to one. With renewed spirit, a few minutes later, junior Nick Nowick scored off a ball sent in from Mitchell Tucci.
Initially, the goal was ruled offsides by the line judge, but after a short conference, the center official scored the goal, determining that it came off a Concord defender.
Hence, the game was tied at 2 apiece.
However, within 30 seconds of the Knights’ tying goal, Coreas took a pass from Beohler and raced in for what would be the game-winning goal.
The Spiders were able to stave off the Knights, with junior midfielders Jackson Kirila and Richard Leon, and goalkeeper Will Bowers making key plays over the final 15 minutes.