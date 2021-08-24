HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Spiders slip past Wonders in a non-conference affair

STAFF REPORTS
KANNAPOLIS – In a non-conference meeting between rival teams, the Concord boys soccer team edged out A.L. Brown, 3-2, at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium Saturday.
Concord stands 2-0 overall, 0-0 South Piedmont 3A Conference. A.L. Brown is 1-2, 0-0 Greater Metro 4A.
The Spiders were led by goals from junior Jackson Kirilla and seniors Marcos Juarez and Isaac Arellanes. Sophomore Matthew Avila Chona assisted on all three scores.
In the JV game, A.L. Brown took a 2-0 victory.
