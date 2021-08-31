HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Spiders win a pair in big Cary tournament

CARY – The Concord boys soccer team pushed its record to 4-1 on the season after scoring two big wins against teams from other regions of the state this past weekend in Cary.

The Spiders did not allow any goals as they defeated Carrboro and Pittsboro Northwood high schools on back-to-back days in the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association Kickoff Classic at Wake Med Soccer Complex.

On Friday, Isaac Arallanes and Andrew Beohler each scored goals for Concord in a 2-0 victory over Carrboro. Oliver Coreas and Marcos Juarez provided assists, while Concord keeper Will Bowers posted the shutout and made four saves.

Jackson Kirilla was the player of the game while playing forward, midfielder and defender throughout the day in which temperatures soared above 90 degrees.

In the Spiders’ second game of the weekend, they posted another 2-0 win, as Coreas shredded the Northwood defense for a pair of goals on Saturday. Boehler and Juarez assisted Coreas. Bowers collected five saves while registering the shutout.

Overall, it was Concord’s fourth shutout in five games this season.

The Concord defense was led over the weekend by captain Richard Leon and Zayne Martin, while Gunnar Cottrell contributed mightily against Northwood.