HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: West Cabarrus hangs tough, falls short against defending state champs

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus boys soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Monday, falling to defending Class 3A state champion Weddington, 3-1, at Wolverines Stadium.
The Wolverines (3-1, 0-0 Greater Metro 4A Conference) hung tight early, keeping the game at a 0-0 stalemate for the first 52 minutes of play.
However, the Warriors (4-0, 0-0 Southern Carolina 4A) broke the scoring open when senior forward Gavin Scott – who was voted to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association’s 3A All-State team last season – got loose for the team’s first goal.
From there, the goals became far more commonplace, as the two teams combined for three more over the next seven minutes.
Scott would get by two defenders for another goal, while teammate Jake Wittig scored on a free kick for the Warriors.
The Wolverines’ lone goal of the contest came from senior Luis Marin, who snuck in behind the goalie and placed the ball in the empty net.
“For us, (all three Weddington goals) came from things we can correct,” Wolverines’ head coach Demetrius Marlowe said. “But there are also some things about (the Warriors) that are very good. They are very fast and very skillful. Congratulations to them.”
Marlowe’s team struggled to find opportunities to score, posting just two shots on goal compared to the Warriors’ 20. They will look to earn more scoring chances going forward.
Marlowe says that the Wolverines are a “counter-attack team,” and the Warriors’ back line was far too skilled to allow his team to get the transition chances they were hoping for.
The Wolverines next contest will be Thursday when they travel to take on Mint Hill Independence. The Patriots are 1-1-2 (0-0 Southwestern 4A) to start the season.