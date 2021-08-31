HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: West Cabarrus hangs tough, falls short against defending state champs

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus boys soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Monday, falling to defending Class 3A state champion Weddington, 3-1, at Wolverines Stadium.

The Wolverines (3-1, 0-0 Greater Metro 4A Conference) hung tight early, keeping the game at a 0-0 stalemate for the first 52 minutes of play.

However, the Warriors (4-0, 0-0 Southern Carolina 4A) broke the scoring open when senior forward Gavin Scott – who was voted to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association’s 3A All-State team last season – got loose for the team’s first goal.

From there, the goals became far more commonplace, as the two teams combined for three more over the next seven minutes.

Scott would get by two defenders for another goal, while teammate Jake Wittig scored on a free kick for the Warriors.

The Wolverines’ lone goal of the contest came from senior Luis Marin, who snuck in behind the goalie and placed the ball in the empty net.

“For us, (all three Weddington goals) came from things we can correct,” Wolverines’ head coach Demetrius Marlowe said. “But there are also some things about (the Warriors) that are very good. They are very fast and very skillful. Congratulations to them.”