HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Wolverines top Ardrey Kell to stay perfect

CONCORD – The West Cabarrus boys soccer team continued its strong start to the 2021 season by rallying in the second half to down Charlotte Ardrey Kell, 3-2, at Wolverines Stadium Monday night.

After the non-league victory, the Wolverines moved their unbeaten mark to 2-0 overall (0-0) in the Greater Metro 4A Conference.

Sophomore Drew Waller scored two goals to lead West Cabarrus, including one on a penalty, while senior Luis Marin added the other goal for the Wolverines.

The Knights (1-2 overall, 0-0 So Meck 4A) came to Cabarrus County and took a 1-0 lead at halftime, however, the Wolverines bounced back with aplomb.

Sophomore goalkeeper Nestor Cortes-Perez came up big with seven saves.