HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Wonders score late to tie powerhouse Chargers in GMC showdown

KANNAPOLIS – The A.L. Brown boys soccer team nearly pulled off a colossal upset Tuesday, instead finishing with a 1-1 draw against undefeated Cox Mill at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.

After a 68-minute stalemate, the Chargers (9-0-2, 2-0-1 Greater Metro 4 Conference) took the lead on a Zach Fitzgerald goal with 11:22 left in the contest.

The Wonders (5-5-2, 1-1-1 GMC) scored the equalizing goal with 1:10 left in the game when Adan Ballesteros put one in the net.

The game would go into two 10-minute overtime periods, in which both teams saw opportunities to score but ultimately could not capitalize.

Despite the even score, the two teams went home with very different mindsets.

The Chargers – who were sporting a 29-7 goal differential on the season heading into Tuesday’s game – were disappointed they were unable to close out the victory.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think we had plenty of chances, we just did not finish,” Chargers’ Cox Mill head coach Eric Clark said. “Credit goes to (A.L. Brown head coach Sean Szakal’s) team. They played so hard. They are a dangerous team.”