HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER: Wonders score late to tie powerhouse Chargers in GMC showdown

KANNAPOLIS – The A.L. Brown boys soccer team nearly pulled off a colossal upset Tuesday, instead finishing with a 1-1 draw against undefeated Cox Mill at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium.
After a 68-minute stalemate, the Chargers (9-0-2, 2-0-1 Greater Metro 4 Conference) took the lead on a Zach Fitzgerald goal with 11:22 left in the contest.
The Wonders (5-5-2, 1-1-1 GMC) scored the equalizing goal with 1:10 left in the game when Adan Ballesteros put one in the net.
The game would go into two 10-minute overtime periods, in which both teams saw opportunities to score but ultimately could not capitalize.
Despite the even score, the two teams went home with very different mindsets.
The Chargers – who were sporting a 29-7 goal differential on the season heading into Tuesday’s game – were disappointed they were unable to close out the victory.
“I think we had plenty of chances, we just did not finish,” Chargers’ Cox Mill head coach Eric Clark said. “Credit goes to (A.L. Brown head coach Sean Szakal’s) team. They played so hard. They are a dangerous team.”
Clark said he saw a level of tenacity from the Wonders that he and his team have not often seen this season. Though he still believes his team had every opportunity to win the game, he admits the Wonders are a talented young team with a lot of promise.
That youth is a primary reason for the Wonders’ holding their heads a bit higher after the draw.
“Tonight was the correct steppingstone for where we need to go,” Szakal said. “Whether it was a win or a tie, we needed a gutty performance that was going to get us a result that we could be proud of and propel us forward.”
And the Wonders got that result Tuesday, taking what Szakal believes will be a major step toward getting the A.L. Brown program back to the level it saw during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, when it won 20 and 19 games, respectively, and was a state-title contender.
The Wonders will try to sustain this momentum Thursday when they travel to take on West Cabarrus (6-2, 1-1 GMC).
As for the Chargers, their next contest will also come against a conference opponent, as they will face Lake Norman (7-2-1, 1-0 GMC) on the road next Tuesday in what currently stands as a battle for first place in the standings.