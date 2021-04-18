HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS: Tigers take home another team title

The pressure was there, unlike it had ever been for most of the Mount Pleasant boys tennis players.
Going into the week, the Tigers needed to get past two good team – West Stanly on Tuesday and Central Academy of Technology & Arts on Thursday – in order to win their fourth consecutive conference title.
Adding to the degree of difficulty, the Tigers had already lost to Central Academy once this season, and they were going to be playing a Wednesday match against 3A Central Cabarrus between the two Rocky River 2A/3A Conference foes.
Three matches in three days against tough competition.
And the Tigers barely flinched.
Mount Pleasant went undefeated for the week, culminating things with a 5-4 victory over Central Academy Thursday to secure its fifth league title in a row.
The Tigers won the crown in 2017, 2018 and 2019, while last season was cancelled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic when Mount Pleasant also had a strong team.
But this year’s team handled the pressure of carrying on the program’s winning tradition with aplomb. Veteran Mount Pleasant coach Elizabeth Webb, in her seventh season leading the boys program, had a lot to do with that.
“I tried to just reassure the guys that I was going to be proud of them, no matter what,” said Webb. “I tried to tell them they should just go out there and play to the best of their abilities, and what I saw was that they did. They did not give up, no matter if they were behind. They kept going.
“There was a lot of pressure on them and on me, but I think the turning point was my guys were playing more collectively, rather than individually. They were really wanting to do this as a team, and I think that’s what really brought us the (title).”
The Tigers started the week Tuesday by edging West Stanly, 5-4. Jadon Carnes, Jake Rogers, Walker Medlin and Sethna Cain won singles matches, and Carnes and Rogers teamed up to get the victory as a doubles team.
On Wednesday, Mount Pleasant cruised against rival Central Cabarrus, winning 7-2 to set up the Thursday showdown with Central Academy.
Central Academy, also known as CATA, and Mount Pleasant had faced each other twice before earlier in the season, splitting the matches as each team won 5-4. Webb expected this final contest to be just as close, and it was.
“I knew we were pretty well matched up with CATA, and I knew it was going to be a tight match,” Webb said. “But I felt good.”
It was back-and-forth the whole match. Rogers, Medlin and Cain notched singles wins. When doubles action took place, the Mount Pleasant tandems of Carnes/Rogers and Medlin/Cain took victories.
It was another 5-4 decision, with the Tigers taking home the league’s ultimate prize this time.
“It felt fantastic,” Webb recalled. “Sometimes, coaches will tell you that the team with the most talented six players are always going to win, but what I saw out there was not necessarily the most talent but the guys who believed in themselves and the guys who believed in each other, and I believed in them. I think that’s what really gave us the edge.