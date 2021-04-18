HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS: Tigers take home another team title

“There was a lot of pressure on them and on me, but I think the turning point was my guys were playing more collectively, rather than individually. They were really wanting to do this as a team, and I think that’s what really brought us the (title).”

The Tigers started the week Tuesday by edging West Stanly, 5-4. Jadon Carnes, Jake Rogers, Walker Medlin and Sethna Cain won singles matches, and Carnes and Rogers teamed up to get the victory as a doubles team.

On Wednesday, Mount Pleasant cruised against rival Central Cabarrus, winning 7-2 to set up the Thursday showdown with Central Academy.

Central Academy, also known as CATA, and Mount Pleasant had faced each other twice before earlier in the season, splitting the matches as each team won 5-4. Webb expected this final contest to be just as close, and it was.

“I knew we were pretty well matched up with CATA, and I knew it was going to be a tight match,” Webb said. “But I felt good.”

It was back-and-forth the whole match. Rogers, Medlin and Cain notched singles wins. When doubles action took place, the Mount Pleasant tandems of Carnes/Rogers and Medlin/Cain took victories.

It was another 5-4 decision, with the Tigers taking home the league’s ultimate prize this time.