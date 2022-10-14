HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Bulls boys make it easy as 1-2-3, while Trojans’ Hyman is Cabarrus girls champ

CONCORD – The Cabarrus County Cross Country Championships are always exciting and sometimes get emotional just by the sheer look of exhaustion, pain and pleasure as runners fight to cross the finish line.

But the way Joshua Ashley, Cannon Powell and Alim Coleman punctuated the boys 5K race Tuesday at Frank Liske Park was something that tugged at heartstrings and highlighted a strong day of running.

Ashley, Powell and Coleman – all Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls – finished first, second and third, respectively, and they were holding hands while they did it, to lead Hickory Ridge to its third consecutive county team championship.

Ashley, a senior, officially won with a time of 17 minutes, 18.61 seconds. Powell, also a senior, came in at 17:91, while Coleman, a junior, was timed at 17:19.11.

Meanwhile, Northwest Cabarrus had the top two girls finishers, as senior Taylor Hyman won with a time of 21:00.41 and was followed by Trojans junior Gatsby Goode in 21:34.86. Hickory Ridge senior Sophia McReynolds was third in 21:36.47.

Hickory Ridge also won the girls team title, ending Cox Mill’s four-year county reign.

Among the girls teams, the Ragin’ Bulls had 33 points and were followed by runner-up Northwest Cabarrus (65), West Cabarrus (81), Cox Mill (85) and A.L. Brown (99).

The Hickory Ridge boys finished with 24 points, well ahead of second-place West Cabarrus (61). A.L. Brown (74) finished third, with Cox Mill (94) fourth, Northwest Cabarrus (120) fifth, Jay M. Robinson (148) sixth and Central Cabarrus (164) seventh.

For Ashley, his effort made up for last season’s county championships, when he finished in second place. Not only that, he blew well past his time in last year’s (18:04.36) with his performance on Tuesday.

Powell also improved on his 2021 fifth-place finish. After Coleman, other boys finishers in the top 15 – giving them All-Cabarrus County status were Northwest Cabarrus’ Owen Evans (17:36.92), Jay M. Robinson’s Chase Thompkins (17:40.15), West Cabarrus’ Paul Heath Williams (17:43.49) and Matthew Byrd (17:43.78), Hickory Ridge’s Ethan Witte (17:45.23), Cox Mill’s Kaleb Wilson (17:45.79), Hickory Ridge’s Eli Witte (17:48.82), A.L. Brown’s Isaac Llanez (17:52.15) and JP Bautista (17:54.24), Hickory Ridge’s Cameron Teague (17:59.01), West Cabarrus’ Luke Dolan (17:59.99) and Hickory Ridge’s Juan Carbajal (18:16.0).

Rounding out the top 15 for the girls were Hickory Ridge’s Gwendolyn Weglian (21:39.97), A.L. Brown’s Emily Karmanocky (22:12.24), Hickory Ridge’s Hannah Kreitz (22:27.76) and Emily Diegmann (22:30.06), West Cabarrus’ Madeline Newhouse (22:32.86), Cox Mill’s Zoe Conley (22:41.47), Hickory Ridge’s Neah Chisholm (22:47.37), Central Cabarrus’ Adrien Noel (22:57.41), Hickory Ridge’s Zoe Anderson (23:06.14), West Cabarrus’ Daelynn Sosa Ramirez (23:10.01), Cox Mill’s Carlisle Ballantine (23:10.65) and A.L. Brown’s Jocelyn Salazar (23.23.20).

In the JV boys race, Hickory Ridge had four of the top five finishers: Josiah Young, Tristan Filardi, Ian Neely and Drew Saliba. West Cabarrus’ Mateo Carder was fifth.

In the JV girls race, Northwest Cabarrus’ Mariah Logan and Maggie Collins took first and second place, respectively, and they were followed by Hickory Ridge’s Kaylee Bruzzese, West Cabarrus’ Karol Sandoval and the Trojans’ Elissa Sinclair.

COMPLETE VARSITY RESULTS

BOYS

Joshua Ashley, Hickory Ridge, 17:18.61

Cannon Powell, Hickory Ridge, 17:18.91

Alim Coleman, Hickory Ridge, 17:19.11

Owen Evans, Northwest Cabarrus, 17:36.92

Chase Thompkins, Jay M. Robinson, 17:40.15

Paul Heath Williams, West Cabarrus, 17:43.49

Matthew Byrd, West Cabarrus, 17:43.78

Ethan Witte, Hickory Ridge, 17:45.23

Kaleb Wilson, Cox Mill, 17:45.79

Eli Witte, Hickory Ridge, 17:48.82

Isaac Llanez B A.L. Brown 11 17:52.15

JP Bautista, A.L. Brown, 17:54.24

Cameron Teague, Hickory Ridge, 17:59.01

Luke Dolan, West Cabarrus, 17:59.99

Juan Carbajal, Hickory Ridge, 18:16.00

Brodie McCartan, West Cabarrus, 18:23.49

Tanner Gibson, Cox Mill, 18:27.96

Eliel Carrillo Lopez, A.L. Brown, 11 18:36.73

Fabian Godinez, A.L. Brown, 18:38.07

Jaxson Blanchard, Hickory Ridge, 18:42.64

Camden Bowers, A.L. Brown, 18:50.25

Supratik Gujulvakarthicbabu, Cox Mill, 18:57.59

Raouf Dalsing, A.L. Brown, 18:59.25

Matthew Kreit, Hickory Ridge, 19:01.74

Samuel Hartman, Central Cabarrus, 19:02.22

Kyle Wright, West Cabarrus, 19:12.03

Oliver Godinez, A.L. Brown, 19:13.29

Brandon Beltran, A.L. Brown, 19:14.76

Micah Carson, West Cabarrus, 19:29.39

Everett Michalski, West Cabarrus, 19:29.65

Andrew Voelsing, Cox Mill, 19:31.43

Jameson Mah, West Cabarrus, 19:31.75

Landen Barron, Central Cabarrus, 19:32.67

Cameron Beaver, Northwest Cabarrus, 19:54.13

Ryan Bernett, Cox Mill, 19:56.98

Luis Ramirez, A.L. Brown, 19:58.90

Conner Gale, Jay M Robinson, 20:02.22

Marco Penission, Mount Pleasant, 20:19.44

Grant Long, Northwest Cabarrus, 20:23.56

Riley Bryan-Haigler, A.L. Brown, 20:24.75

Blake Andrews, Northwest Cabarrus, 21:19.73

Luke Spunich, Northwest Cabarrus, 21:20.56

Caleb Butts, Central Cabarrus, 21:22.31

Cole Burgess, Northwest Cabarrus, 21:28.79

Garett Points, Jay M Robinson, 21:29.11

Kyle Wood, Northwest Cabarrus, 21:36.04

Daniel Tierney, Concord, 21:40.09

Ethan Gryziec, Jay M Robinson, 21:44.71

Nathan Franchak, Cox Mill, 21:50.49

Carlos Osorio, Jay M Robinson, 21:52.53

Banks Fish, Concord, 22:01.84

Mason Ferrell, Cox Mill, 22:28.43

Nathaniel Foret, Cox Mill, 23:29.35

Conner Gale, Jay M Robinson, 23:52.02

Brooks Russell, Cox Mill, 23:52.92

Emmanuel Washington, Concord, 23:53.70

Reid Van Pelt, Northwest Cabarrus, 24:11.95

Kiernan Ballantine, Cox Mill, 24:15.73

Samay Chiniwalla, Northwest Cabarrus, 24:25.96

Kaushik Appalanani, Cox Mill, 24:44.98

Truett Miranda, Jay M Robinson, 24:49.91

Joseph Sass, Concord, 25:46.76

Hunter Rushing, Concord, 25:55.73

Shelton Hanson, Central Cabarrus, 26:16.74

Clayton Babbers, Central Cabarrus, 26:22.39

Cameron Shackleford, Central Cabarrus, 27:06.79

Noah Ballard, Concord, 27:50.66

GIRLS

Taylor Hyman, Northwest Cabarrus, 21:00.41

Gatsby Goode, Northwest Cabarrus, 21:34.86

Sophia McReynolds, Hickory Ridge, 21:36.47

Gwendolyn Weglian, Hickory Ridge, 21.39.97

Emily Karmanocky, A.L. Brown, 22:12.24

Hannah Kreitz, Hickory Ridge, 22:27.76

Emily Diegmann, Hickory Ridge, 22:30.06

Madeline Newhouse, West Cabarrus, 22:32.86

Zoe Conley, Cox Mill, 22:41.47

Neah Chisholm, Hickory Ridge, 22:47.37

Etta Noel, Central Cabarrus, 22:57.41

Zoe Anderson, Hickory Ridge, 23:06.14

Daelynn Sosa Ramirez, West Cabarrus, 23:10.01

Carlisle Ballantine, Cox Mill, 23:10.65

Jocelyn Salazar, A.L. Brown, 23:23.20

Easton Brashear, West Cabarrus, 23:56.86

Lily Manion, Northwest Cabarrus, 24:05.59

Elizabeth Ireland, Hickory Ridge, 24:11.15

Kendall Davidson, Hickory Ridge, 24:11.69

Srija Yenishetti, Cox Mill, 24:23.73

Angie Ramirez-Barr, Mount Pleasant, 24:35.06

Yamone Oo, Northwest Cabarrus, 25:02.26

Kahlen Kuddie, A.L. Brown, 25:03.20

Ava Ferrell, Cox Mill, 25:03.51

Hannah Grimm, West Cabarrus, 25:09.01

Julia Bledsoe, Hickory Ridge, 25:23.86

Jocelyn Stanley, Central Cabarrus, 25:27.31

Ashley Meier, Hickory Ridge, 25:42.32

Faith Sloop, West Cabarrus, 25:52.93

Abby Maldonado, West Cabarrus, 25:53.92

Alexa Loney, Cox Mill, 26:02.63

Addison Perkins, West Cabarrus, 26:04.74

Skye Penission, Mount Pleasant, 26:04.99

Sarah Grimm, West Cabarrus, 26:19.52

Cayleigh McManus, Northwest Cabarrus, 26:23.29

Mona Benoit, West Cabarrus, 26:33.23

Morgan Hill, Northwest Cabarrus, 26:46.24

Akshitha Muthukumar, Cox Mill, 26:54.09

Lily Lavespere, Cox Mill, 26:55.85

Kaydence Hauss, A.L. Brown, 27:15.41

Chelsea Waldrop, Cox Mill, 28:04.69

Riana Johnson, Cox Mill, 28:06.72

Jordan Tesh, West Cabarrus, 28:22.98

Flor Ubaldo-Aguilera, Mount Pleasant, 28:28.34

Lilian Vine, Central Cabarrus, 28:47.23

Alyssa Geddings, Central Cabarrus, 29:05.46

Shayna Wangia, A.L. Brown, 29:53.41

Keydi Ramirez-Barr, Mount Pleasant, 30:16.29

Katelyn Stephens, Jay M Robinson, 31:05.97

Prakruthi Upadhya, Cox Mill, 31:20.54

Alahna Moore, A.L. Brown, 31:24.12

Ally Estrada, A.L. Brown, 31:40.96

Liah Peneloza, A.L. Brown, 39:13.97