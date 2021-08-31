HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Cox Mill girls, Mooresville boys win Wonder Relays

CONCORD – A.L. Brown hosted its annual Wonder Relays last Thursday at Vietnam Veterans Park, with several schools competing for the title.

In the end, Cox Mill took first place in the girls competition, while Mooresville was the boys team winner.

The meet featured teams of five running a 1-mile loop for a total of 5 miles.

The Cox Mill girls won with a blazing time of 30 minutes, 40 seconds, while the rest of the top five included Mooresville (32:07), Hickory Ridge (33:49), Cannon School (34:37) and Shelby (35.02).

Rounding out the girls standings were West Cabarrus (36:10), Carmel Christian (36:13), Northwest Cabarrus (36:16), South Rowan (36:37) and A.L. Brown (36:52).

In the boys competition, Mooresville won with a time of 25:09, more than 1½ minutes faster than runner-up Northwest Cabarrus (26:42). Hickory Ridge (27:21) was third, followed by Carmel Christian (27:22) and South Rowan (27:25.58).

The rest of the boys finishers were Cannon School (27:48.42), Cornelius Hough (27:50), West Cabarrus (28:04), Cox Mill (29:53) and A.L. Brown (30:00).