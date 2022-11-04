HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Six Cabarrus runners ready for states

Cabarrus County is down to its final six cross country runners.

On Saturday, those six athletes will be among the elite competitors vying for state championships at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

Cabarrus County’s state qualifiers are Hickory Ridge’s Alim Coleman and Cannon Powell in the Class 4A boys state meet; Jay M. Robinson’s Chase Thompkins in the Class 2A boys competition; and Northwest Cabarrus’ Taylor Hyman, Gatsby Goode and Owen Evans in the Class 3A girls and boys meets.

The Class 2A boys meet starts at 9 a.m., followed by the Class 4A boys meet at 9:40 a.m. The Class 4A girls meet starts at 11 a.m. The Class 3A boys meet is in the afternoon at 2:40, while the 3A girls competition closes out the day at 4 p.m.

Evans (16 minutes, 57.26 seconds) and Thompkins (17:5.07) tied for the highest finish among Cabarrus County runners during the regional meets last week, with both coming in fifth place to earn their spots in the state meet.

Among the girls at the 3A Midwest Regional last week, Hyman was sixth in 21:00.29, and Goode was ninth in 21:32.59.

At the 4A Midwest Regional, Alim Coleman came in 20th place (16:47.09), and Cannon Powell (16:57.72) was 28th, but both still qualified for the state meet.

Several other Cabarrus County runners competed in regional meets but did not earn spots at the state level.

Among other local boys at the 2A Midwest Regional, for Jay M. Robinson, Connor Gale (18:43.17) was 27th, Ethan Gryziec (19:31.22) was 40th, Garrett Points (19:58.18) was 50th and Carlos Osorio (21:21:49) was 76th.

Mount Pleasant’s Marco Penission (20:22.32) was 59th.

Among girls at the 2A Midwest regional, Mount Pleasant’s Angie Ramirez-Barr (23:57.13) was 36th, and Skye Penission (29:35.70) was 71st.

Northwest Cabarrus’ other boys entrants at the 3A Midwest Regional were Blake Andrews (50th in 19:27.52), Cole Burgess (53rd, 19:39.89), Cameron Beaver (62nd, 20:05.54), Grant Long (69th, 20:24.00), Luke Spunich (88th, 21:37.50) and Kyle Woods (114th, 23:53.01).

Central Cabarrus’ boys finishers at the 3A Midwest Regional were Samuel Hartman (39th, 19:09.91), Landon Barron (46th, 19:22.25), Clayton Babbers (117th, 24.17.51) and Shelton Hanson (120th, 25:19.60).

The other 3A regional girls runners were Northwest Cabarrus’ Mariah Logan (31st, 23:41.72), Lily Manion (43rd, 24:21.26), Yamone Oo (47th, 24:36.25), Morgan Hill (53rd, 24:54.05) and Cayleigh McManus (63rd, 25:42.93).

Central Cabarrus’ girls were represented at the 3A Midwest Regional by Adrien Noel (76th, 27:04.59), Alyssa Geddings (77th, 27:09.68), Jocelyn Stanley (83rd, 28:06.70) and Lilian Vine (84th, 29:08.47).

At the 4A Midwest Regional, other Hickory Ridge boys runners included Joshua Ashley (38th, 17:15.02), Juan Carbajal, (53rd, 17:32.50), Cameron Teague (75th, 17:56.17), Eli Witte (84th, 18:10.20) and Jaxson Blanchard (128th, 19:20.18).

For West Cabarrus, it was Luke Dolan (39th, 17:15.47), Matthew Byrd (49th, 17:29.80), Paul Heath Williams (51st, 17:31:01), Brodie McCartan (89th, 18:20.47), Micah Carson (111th, 18:42.85), Everett Michalski (126th, 19:12.02) and Jameson Mah (139th, 19:58.76).

Cox Mill featured Tanner Gibson (44th, 17:22.61), Ryan Bernett (86th, 18:14.45), Kaleb Wilson (95th, 18:29.18), Supratik Gujulvakarthicbabu (105th, 18:36.24), Andrew Voelsing (130th, 19:20.96), Nathan Franchak (138th, 19:57.66) and Mason Ferrell (171st, 23:32.20).

A.L. Brown’s boys at the 4A Midwest Regional were JP Bautista (50th, 17:30.98), Isaac Llanez (87th, 18:14.85), Camden Bowers (90th, 18:21.33), Eliel Carrillo Lopez (103rd, 18:34.80), Raouf Dalsing (107th, 18:40.54), Oliver Godinez (108th, 18:40.87) and Fabian Godinez (121st, 19:06.09).

At the 4A Midwest Regional girls meet, Cox Mill was represented by Zoe Conley (50th, 21:09.81), Carlisle Ballantine (71st, 22:03.66), Srija Yenishetti (110th, 23:38.61), Lily Lavespere (122nd, 24:30.27), Akshitha Muthukumar (123rd, 24:35.97), Ava Ferrell (139th, 25:55.23) and Chelsea Waldrop (144th, 26:50.41).

Hickory Ridge’s girls regional qualifiers were Gwendolyn Weglian (60th, 21:36.90), Hannah Kreitz (77th, 22:23.40),

Zoe Anderson (82nd, 22:34.49), Sophia McReynolds (83rd, 22:37.20), Neah Chisholm (97th, 23:07.19), Emily Diegmann (126th, 24:51.73) and Elizabeth Ireland (130th, 25:05.18).

A.L. Brown girls at the 4A Midwest Regional were Emily Karmanocky (65th, 21:48.17), Jocelyn Salazar (103rd, 23:19.86),

Kahlen Kuddie (135th, 25:37.52), Kaydence Hauss (141st, 26:12.37), Shayna Wangia (156th, 30:22.78), Alahna Moore (157th, 30:47.35) and Ally Estrada (158th, 32:13.72).

West Cabarrus’ regional girls runners were Madeline Newhouse (66th, 21:54.47), Easton Brashear (75th, 22:21.78), Daelynn Sosa Ramirez (116th, 23:56.03), Hannah Grimm (129th, 24:58.56), Mona Benoit (136th, 25:40.25), Faith Sloop (137th, 25:40.87) and Abby Maldonado (142nd, 26:22.93).

STATE QUALIFIERS

Class 4A

Alim Coleman, Hickory Ridge, junior

Cannon Powell, Hickory Ridge, senior

Class 3A

Gatsby Goode, Northwest Cabarrus, junior

Taylor Hyman, Northwest Cabarrus, senior

Owen Evans, Northwest Cabarrus, senior

Class 2A

Chase Thompkins, Jay M. Robinson, freshman