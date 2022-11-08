HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Thompkins, Coleman lead CabCo boys at states; Hyman top girls finisher

Hickory Ridge senior Alim Coleman had the fastest time among Cabarrus County runners, but it was a freshman, Jay M. Robinson’s Chase Thompkins, who had the highest finish at the cross country state championships this past week.

A total of six athletes from schools in Cabarrus County competed in meets at Kernersville’s Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex on Saturday.

Coleman finished in 78th place in the boys Class 4A meet with a time of 17 minutes, 8.93 seconds. Coleman placed third in the Cabarrus County Cross Country Championship last month.

His Ragin’ Bulls teammate, Cannon Powell, came in 133 Saturday in 17:45.44. Powell was the second-place finisher at the county meet.

Pinecrest’s Zack Gilbertson (15:28.67) was the boys 4A state champion.

Northwest Cabarrus had a total of three runners – one boy and two girls – vying for Class 3A championships.

In the 3A boys race, senior Owen Evans had a 15-place finish, clocking a time of 17:11:58. Orange High’s Gabriel Schmid (15:44.28) was the top finisher.

In the 3A girls race, Northwest Cabarrus senior Taylor Hyman came in 37th with a time of 21:32.38. Hyman had been the No. 1 runner Cabarrus County Cross Country Championships.

The other Northwest Cabarrus girls runner, junior Gatsby Goode, was 54th in 22:02.01 in the 3A meet, which was won by North Lincoln senior Macy Parks (18:58.80).

Jay M. Robinson’s Thompkins finished 10 in the boys Class 2A competition, with his time of 17:12.87 earning him all-state honors in his first year of high school.

Seaforth High’s Jack Anstrom clocked a time of 16:15.43 to take first-place honors.