 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Thompkins, Coleman lead CabCo boys at states; Hyman top girls finisher

  • 0
11-09 3 runners.jpg

From left, Jay M. Robinson's Chase Thompkins, Hickory Ridge's Alim Coleman and Northwest Cabarrus' Taylor Hyman

Hickory Ridge senior Alim Coleman had the fastest time among Cabarrus County runners, but it was a freshman, Jay M. Robinson’s Chase Thompkins, who had the highest finish at the cross country state championships this past week.

A total of six athletes from schools in Cabarrus County competed in meets at Kernersville’s Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex on Saturday.

Coleman finished in 78th place in the boys Class 4A meet with a time of 17 minutes, 8.93 seconds. Coleman placed third in the Cabarrus County Cross Country Championship last month.

11-04 CANNON POWELL

Powell

His Ragin’ Bulls teammate, Cannon Powell, came in 133 Saturday in 17:45.44. Powell was the second-place finisher at the county meet.

Pinecrest’s Zack Gilbertson (15:28.67) was the boys 4A state champion.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Northwest Cabarrus had a total of three runners – one boy and two girls – vying for Class 3A championships.

People are also reading…

11-04 OWEN EVANS

Evans

In the 3A boys race, senior Owen Evans had a 15-place finish, clocking a time of 17:11:58. Orange High’s Gabriel Schmid (15:44.28) was the top finisher.

In the 3A girls race, Northwest Cabarrus senior Taylor Hyman came in 37th with a time of 21:32.38. Hyman had been the No. 1 runner Cabarrus County Cross Country Championships.

The other Northwest Cabarrus girls runner, junior Gatsby Goode, was 54th in 22:02.01 in the 3A meet, which was won by North Lincoln senior Macy Parks (18:58.80).

Jay M. Robinson’s Thompkins finished 10 in the boys Class 2A competition, with his time of 17:12.87 earning him all-state honors in his first year of high school.

11-03 GATSBY GOODE MUG

Goode

Seaforth High’s Jack Anstrom clocked a time of 16:15.43 to take first-place honors.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

5 states could legalized cannabis through midterm ballot initiatives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts