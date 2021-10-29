 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBAL PREVIEW: South Iredell (2-7) at No. 6 Cox Mill (4-5)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBAL PREVIEW: South Iredell (2-7) at No. 6 Cox Mill (4-5)

The Hough Huskey defeated the Cox Mill Chargers 48-7 on Friday night at Cox Mill High School.

The Cox Mill Chargers play South Iredell tonight, and their roster will feature Zarian Simms (75), Christopher Abraham (44), Tyshon Bullock (17) and Tyrell Coard (22). 

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD -- The Chargers and Vikings are tied for fifth place in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, so a win isn’t going to change the playoff picture for either team. But both teams need a win badly. South Iredell has lost its last three games, and they’ve all been of the double-digit variety. The Chargers have lost three of their last four contests – all close games – and would love to close out the season on a positive note by actually finishing the deal, much like the euphoric way they did when they started the 2021 campaign by winning their first three games.

