HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBAL PREVIEW: South Iredell (2-7) at No. 6 Cox Mill (4-5)

CONCORD -- The Chargers and Vikings are tied for fifth place in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, so a win isn’t going to change the playoff picture for either team. But both teams need a win badly. South Iredell has lost its last three games, and they’ve all been of the double-digit variety. The Chargers have lost three of their last four contests – all close games – and would love to close out the season on a positive note by actually finishing the deal, much like the euphoric way they did when they started the 2021 campaign by winning their first three games.