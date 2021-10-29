HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBAL PREVIEW: South Iredell (2-7) at No. 6 Cox Mill (4-5)

C. JEMAL HORTON
CONCORD -- The Chargers and Vikings are tied for fifth place in the Greater Metro 4 Conference, so a win isn’t going to change the playoff picture for either team. But both teams need a win badly. South Iredell has lost its last three games, and they’ve all been of the double-digit variety. The Chargers have lost three of their last four contests – all close games – and would love to close out the season on a positive note by actually finishing the deal, much like the euphoric way they did when they started the 2021 campaign by winning their first three games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!