HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A.L. Brown crushes Concord to capture seventh straight Bell Game, make series history

KANNAPOLIS – What promised to be Concord’s best shot in years of taking back the coveted Victory Bell from A.L. Brown turned into the most lopsided shutout in the vaunted series’ history.
Playing at their Memorial Stadium home, the Wonders dominated the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Spiders for a 47-0 non-conference victory Friday night, their seventh consecutive win in the series.
When Concord captured the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship in its final conference game of the season last week, it secured a first-round home game in the state playoffs next week. A.L. Brown, however, will be following the state athletic association’s announcement of 4A playoff berths today to see if their .500 record is good enough to earn the Wonders a wild card bid.
“I think you had a Wonders team that was really talented that had a lot of setbacks in the season and kind of made a pact among themselves all week long to come out and play the way they were capable of,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome. “It’s nice to see when a plan comes together. It’s a very talented group that underachieved a little bit, and that’s on me. But I’m really glad to see them get an opportunity to go out in the Bell Game like this with a huge win.”
A.L. Brown’s 47-point differential was the second largest margin of victory in the rivalry’s 92-game history. The Wonders, which extended their program-record consecutive Bell Game victories streak to seven, leads the all-time series 45-43-4.
Sophomore two-way player Xavier Chambers scored first-half touchdowns on a 33-yard pass reception and an 80-yard defensive fumble recovery, and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
A.L. Brown’s defense limited Concord to 137 yards rushing and one pass completion for 6 yards, which came on the Spiders’ last possession of the game. That was after the Wonders scored their final points midway through the fourth quarter, forcing a running clock for the rest of the game.
“We definitely didn’t perform up to our level,” said Concord coach Marty Paxton. “Too many turnovers (two). And (A.L. Brown) came ready to play, and it looked like we didn’t.”
RECORDS
Concord 6-3 overall, 6-0 South Piedmont 3A; A.L. Brown 5-5, 1-5 Greater Metro 4A.
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Early in the second quarter, Concord had made its deepest penetration into A.L. Brown territory by establishing a first-and-10 at the Wonders’ 15-yard line. Concord wingback Xavier Sanders gained a few yards to the left but was stopped abruptly by a couple of A.L. Brown tacklers.
One of them poked the ball loose, and it squirted straight into the hands of Chambers, who was flanking the action to the right of his linemen. The defensive back got such a big jump and reached the end zone so effortlessly that it looked like the Spiders were desperately hoping the play would be called back for some reason.
Instead of the Spiders continuing to pursue their best scoring opportunity of the game, the Wonders doubled their lead to 14-0.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Concord
● Freshman linebacker Alex Petroff and senior linemen Jameson Hackett each had seven tackles.
● Sophomore Keyon Phillips blocked two extra point attempts.
● Senior Keveus Phillips had a team-high 52 yards on 10 carries.
A.L Brown
● In addition to his two scores, Chambers set up another A.L. Brown touchdown in the second quarter when he returned a punt 32 yards to the Concord 5-yard line.
● Jaden Johnson, who rushed for a team-high 74 yards, benefitted from Chambers’ long punt return. On the ensuing play by, he scored on a 5-yard run – the first of his two touchdowns.
● Starting his first game at quarterback, junior Ashnah Lowery completed 8 of 17 pass attempts for 130 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 36 yards on seven carries.
● Senior middle linebacker Brock Morgan had a team-high 12 tackles
3 OBSERVATIONS
● A.L. Brown’s Trent Thompson and Concord’s Joey Reali were honored at midfield before the game as their teams’ senior player with the “highest academic standing,” presented by The Great American Rivalry Series and the Marine Corp. Thompson, a starter in the defensive backfield, is his school’s National Honor Society president. Reali is a starter on the offensive line and serves as class president.
● Don Hines, a member of the Memorial Stadium chain gang for 40 years, was recognized with a public address announcement during the game. Since it’s unlikely the Wonders will host a state playoff game, Friday’s game is likely Hines’ last as he is retiring at the end of the season. A 1967 A.L. Brown graduate, the Hines has worked more than 450 varsity and JV games. I WONDER how many first downs that translates into.
● No one had a more vindicating moment than A.L. Brown receiver Derick Brazil. One play after dropping a wide-open pass in the end zone, Lowery targeted Brazil again just inside the left pylon for an 18-yard touchdown reception between two Concord defenders.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
State playoff berths will be announced Saturday. Concord is in, but A.L. Brown will need some help.
SCORING SUMMARY
Concord 0 0 0 0 – 0
A.L. Brown 7 14 13 13 -- 47
First Quarter
ALB – Xavier Chambers 33 pass from Ashnah Lowery (Michael Gutierrez kick)
Second Quarter
ALB – Chambers 80 fumble return (Gutierrez kick)
ALB – Jaden Johnson 5 run (Gutierrez kick)
Third Quarter
ALB – Derick Brazil 18 pass from Lowery (kick blocked)
ALB – Kash Smith 4 run (Gutierrez kick)
Fourth Quarter
ALB – Jaden Johnson 19 run (kick blocked)
ALB – Mekhi Moses 2 run (Gutierrez kick)