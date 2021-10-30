HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A.L. Brown crushes Concord to capture seventh straight Bell Game, make series history

KANNAPOLIS – What promised to be Concord’s best shot in years of taking back the coveted Victory Bell from A.L. Brown turned into the most lopsided shutout in the vaunted series’ history.

Playing at their Memorial Stadium home, the Wonders dominated the Cream of Cabarrus third-ranked Spiders for a 47-0 non-conference victory Friday night, their seventh consecutive win in the series.

When Concord captured the South Piedmont 3A Conference championship in its final conference game of the season last week, it secured a first-round home game in the state playoffs next week. A.L. Brown, however, will be following the state athletic association’s announcement of 4A playoff berths today to see if their .500 record is good enough to earn the Wonders a wild card bid.

“I think you had a Wonders team that was really talented that had a lot of setbacks in the season and kind of made a pact among themselves all week long to come out and play the way they were capable of,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome. “It’s nice to see when a plan comes together. It’s a very talented group that underachieved a little bit, and that’s on me. But I’m really glad to see them get an opportunity to go out in the Bell Game like this with a huge win.”