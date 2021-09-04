HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: After long break, Warriors shake off night of penalties, cramps to top Ravens on the road

Last fall, as the only private-school football team in town, the Cabarrus Warriors also were the county’s sole squad that got to take the field – the public schools, because of a state association-mandated altered COVID schedule, had to wait until spring.

Because of that, and a recent COVID outbreak throughout the team that caused the Warriors to miss their first two games of the season, it had been a whopping 294 days since they had suited up for an official game.

And early Friday night in Raleigh, it showed.

The normally high-scoring Warriors had a bit of a sluggish start, endured a bout with penalties and cramps throughout the game, but ultimately returned to Cabarrus County with a 24-14 victory over Ravenscroft at Stefano Field.

Warriors second-year head coach Jamie Bolton acknowledged that it wasn’t an aesthetically pleasing performance for his squad, but he also couldn’t have been prouder.