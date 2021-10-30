HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Amid postseason aspirations, Chargers hold off South Iredell in OT

CONCORD – When you’ve been through the season Shawn Baker has seen with his Cox Mill football team, you know nothing comes easy. But even the Chargers head coach could have seen Friday’s outcome against South Iredell.
Needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, Baker saw his Chargers lose a double-digit halftime lead, regain its composure to build a seven-point advantage with five minutes left in regulation, only to watch the Vikings battle back to tie the game and force overtime.
But in that overtime, the Chargers scored first, and their defense kept the Vikings out of the end zone, giving Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Cox Mill a dramatic 29-22 victory Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.
South Iredell, which had no postseason aspirations entering the game, finished its season at 2-8 overall (1-5 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference), while Cox Mill, which was playing for its postseason life, got back to the .500 mark on the season at 5-5 overall (2-4 in conference play).
“That was one heck of a game,” Baker told the Independent Tribune during a telephone interview. “You have to give South Iredell so much credit. They really gave their all the entire game.
“We’re excited. We knew what was as stake in this game.”
The slow-starting game didn’t see any points until a field goal by the Vikings put the visitors ahead 3-0 less than a minute into the second quarter. But a pair of touchdown passes by Khalel Wright in the second quarter, including one with 35 seconds left in the first half, put Cox Mill in front at the half, 14-3.
“We played well on offense,” Baker said. “I thought Wright and (wide receiver Kendall) Harris were outstanding tonight.”
The Vikings began their second-half rally as quickly as they could, recovering an onside kick to open the second half. It would eventually lead to a 41-yard field goal to bring South Iredell within eight, 14-6. And when Cox Mill sailed a snap attempt on a punt out of the end zone on its next possession, South Iredell had a safety and was suddenly within a touchdown at 14-8.
“We definitely made some mistakes,” Baker said. “Turnovers killed us tonight.”
After stopping Cox Mill on its next drive, the Vikings took the lead on a long touchdown pass late in the third quarter, and entering the fourth quarter the Chargers were trailing 15-14. But despite letting a 14-3 halftime lead disappear, Baker said his team was not down.
“No one was dropping their heads,” Baker said. “They kept pumping each other up. They were all fighting for each other.”
The Chargers may have gotten the biggest break of the game when the Vikings were called for roughing the kicker on a Cox Mill punt midway through the fourth quarter. Instead of being forced to give up the ball, the Chargers maintained possession. And on the next play, Wright connected with Harris on a 75-yard touchdown pass, putting the hosts back in front, 22-15.
But a 3-yard touchdown run by South Iredell’s Sacari Stevenson with 1:41 left tied the game at 22-22 and sent it into overtime. On the first possession of OT, Wright found Harris one more time for an 8-yard touchdown pass, putting the Chargers in front, 29-22.
“We prepare for these situations every day in practice,” Baker said of the overtime mindset. “Tonight, it paid off.”
Cox Mill intercepted a Vikings fourth-down pass in the end zone on the game’s final play to wrap up the game and give the Chargers their second win in their last six games.