HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Amid postseason aspirations, Chargers hold off South Iredell in OT

CONCORD – When you’ve been through the season Shawn Baker has seen with his Cox Mill football team, you know nothing comes easy. But even the Chargers head coach could have seen Friday’s outcome against South Iredell.

Needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, Baker saw his Chargers lose a double-digit halftime lead, regain its composure to build a seven-point advantage with five minutes left in regulation, only to watch the Vikings battle back to tie the game and force overtime.

But in that overtime, the Chargers scored first, and their defense kept the Vikings out of the end zone, giving Cream of Cabarrus sixth-ranked Cox Mill a dramatic 29-22 victory Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

South Iredell, which had no postseason aspirations entering the game, finished its season at 2-8 overall (1-5 in the Greater Metro 4 Conference), while Cox Mill, which was playing for its postseason life, got back to the .500 mark on the season at 5-5 overall (2-4 in conference play).

“That was one heck of a game,” Baker told the Independent Tribune during a telephone interview. “You have to give South Iredell so much credit. They really gave their all the entire game.

“We’re excited. We knew what was as stake in this game.”