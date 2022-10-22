HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Another close SPC contest slides through Spiders’ fingers in loss to Falcons

MOUNT ULLA – The growing pains for a young Concord Spiders football team continued Friday night with another close, heartbreaking defeat.

This time, West Rowan delivered the blow.

The Falcons’ long touchdown pass with a little more than three minutes left in the game broke a tie score and handed the Spiders their second consecutive loss, 14-7, in a South Piedmont 3A Conference matchup in Mount Ulla.

Concord fell to 3-6 overall and 3-3 in the SPC, where it now sits in fourth place. West Rowan jumped to 7-2 overall, 4-1 in the SPC and holds down second place in the standings behind first-place Northwest Cabarrus.

The Spiders’ three conference losses – to Carson, Northwest Cabarrus and now West Rowan – have essentially come down to three possessions, with the widest margin of defeat being seven points (to the Cougars and Falcons) and the closest being four points (to the Trojans).

Friday’s matchup in Mount Ulla had been a battle all night.

The Spiders even struck first, getting on the board in the opening quarter when quarterback Keyon Phillips connected with Nylon Fair-Steele for a 30-yard touchdown pass. The point after touchdown by Alexis Rosario Beltran was successful, putting Concord up, 7-0, barely 3½ minutes into the game.

The Falcons responded when quarterback Lucas Graham ran in from 2 yards out and Juan Artega knocked in the PAT, and the scored remained 7-7 until halftime.

The game was a stalemate through the entire third quarter – and most of the fourth – until the Play of the Game happened.

With 3:36 to go, Graham found Adrian Stockton for a 67-yard passing score to take the 14-7 lead. Until that play, Concord had limited the Falcons to 72 yards through the air.

Nonetheless, it was a play from which the Spiders would never recover, as they failed to convert a first down when they regained possession on their own 33-yard line. West Rowan got the ball for the final time with 27 seconds remaining and lined up in Victory Formation.

“We told the kids at halftime that … someone was going to make a play,” first-year Concord coach Darren Shepherd told the Independent Tribune in a telephone interview. “It was bound to happen at some point in the game, and I told them that when it happened, the opposing team had to respond. We just didn’t make enough plays down there at the end.

“(The Falcons) had tried that (pass play) a couple of times, but the West Rowan quarterback kind of underthrew the receiver both those times, and our kids were able to make plays on the ball,” Shepherd added. “But this time, the kid threw a really good ball. It was a nice pass. I feel like they made us pay, and they made a play. That was what I was talking about was going to happen at some point in the game. But they made the play, and we weren’t able to respond.”

The Falcons kept Concord’s vaunted rushing attack from making its typical big plays in the game, although the Spiders did finish with 188 yards on the ground. Phillips led the way with 120 yards rushing, leaving him just 29 short of 1,000 on the season.

The Concord defense was paced by David Irvin (7.5 tackles). Ethan Treadway (6.5), Terrod McKinnon (4.5) and Jaelin Watterson (three).

But another emotional blow when victory had been so close made it a difficult bus ride back across the county line for the Spiders.

“It’s very tough,” Shepherd said. “All I can do is try to keep the kids task-oriented. We have goals that we set out to accomplish in the season, and we were in position to achieve all those goals. Our three conference losses all came by one possession, and I believe all of them came on the last offensive possession or defensive possession of the opposing team.

“When we lost to Carson, they scored with about 1:34 left to go on the game clock. With Northwest Cabarrus, we lost to them with about 42 seconds left in the game, and we came up short on that last offensive possession. … We didn’t achieve our goal of being conference champions, and second place would have been good to make the playoffs off a victory here. But the next big goal on task is the Bell Game, so that’s what we’re focused on.”

The Spiders take on their long-time nemesis, A.L. Brown, next week in the famed “Battle for the Bell” game at E.Z. Smith Field at Robert C. Bailey Stadium.

Concord will be looking to end a seven-game losing streak to the Wonders.