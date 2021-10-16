HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Another YVC opponent, another shutout as Tigers roll past Albemarle

ALBEMARLE – Cream of Cabarrus No. 3 Mount Pleasant kept its unblemished Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference record intact Friday night, rolling to a 42-0 victory over Albemarle at Bulldog Stadium.

The Tigers (6-2 overall, 3-0 YVC) posted their fifth shutout of the season and their third in a row. Mount Pleasant hasn't given up a point in its three league games this season.

"I was very pleased at how physical we were," Tigers coach Mike Johns told the Independent Tribune in a phone interview. "We've had our share of injuries, but we got a few guys back healthy this week, and we moved up some JV players. I was really impressed with how physical we were: On defense up front, (and) our offensive line did a really good job tonight. I feel really good going into next week."

Keandre Steadford ran for 110 yards and a touchdown as Mount Pleasant rushed for 213 yards as a team. Quarterback Lawson Little ran for two scores and threw for another (to Davis Neel), and Austin Love and T.J. Blackwelder each had a rushing TD.

"We did a great job up front," Johns said of his rushing attack. "Keandre did a great job keeping his feet moving. He broke a lot of tackles and did well."