HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Baker says he’ll take a piece of Cox Mill with him to new job at Hough

CONCORD – Shawn Baker is gone now.

He spent 2½ years at Cox Mill High School, and now he’s off to Cornelius, the new head football coach at Hough High School, one of the best programs in all of North Carolina.

Baker resigned from Cox Mill last month and was named the Huskies’ new head coach on Monday, replacing Matt Jenkins, a former defensive coordinator at Concord High.

Before and during Jenkins’ tenure, Hough was a team that regularly ranked among the top three in the state, sent several players to the nation’s top college programs, and competed for state championships at the highest level, Class 4A.

While Hough is indeed a better job, a coveted job, Baker wanted to make one thing known when he spoke with The Independent Tribune this week: He’ll truly miss Cox Mill – his former players, the student body, the parents, the administration.

Yes, he’s happy about returning to Hough, where he was an assistant coach for years before getting his first chance to be a head coach at Cox Mill in 2020, right in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. But while he’s running the Huskies now, a piece of Baker’s heart is also at the high school that sits along Cox Mill Road.

During an interview, Baker politely declined to answer any questions about Hough until he first addressed his now-former school.

“I don’t want anyone to think that Cox Mill doesn’t mean anything to me because (that school) has a special place in my heart,” Baker said. “They took a chance on me being a first-time head coach, and those kids came out and worked for me for 2½ years and did everything I asked them to do. Without those kids working hard and trusting me and the coaching staff, I wouldn’t be in this position. I really give all the glory to God and to those kids. They helped me get this far.”

Baker, of course, did his part, too.

When he took over the program, the Chargers were trying to find just the right person to replace longtime head coach Craig Stewart, who’d taken Cox Mill to a share of the South Piedmont 3A Conference title before retiring and heading to South Carolina as an assistant coach.

It took more than five months.

Baker, who was days shy of his 36th birthday, came in and was hired literally weeks before the season started. During summer workouts, he learned he’d be without star quarterback Varney Fahrnbullah, who now goes by the name Varney Layman and plays at The Citadel. There was a roster full of young, inexperienced players.

And, well, it didn’t start off pretty.

The Chargers lost their first four games that year, but Baker was able to direct them to a strong finish, as they won their final three contests, including beating rival Northwest Cabarrus in the Coddle Creek Cup game.

The next year, despite moving up to tougher Class 4A, they made strides, winning five games and being close in several more.

This past season, though, it all came together, and with one of the most explosive offenses around, the Chargers set a team record for regular-season wins (eight), won a playoff game, and finished 5-1 for second place in the Greater Metro 4 Conference.

Asked how he turned things around, Baker deflected all the credit in his players’ direction.

“It’s not about what I did; it’s about those kids trusting the coaching staff and myself,” Baker said. “They came out, and the best player – the quarterback – was off the team. But they just kept grinding and grinding. We were always there. Even that first year, we went to overtime with A.L. Brown, but we lost on a fumble at the goal line.

“But I think the turning point was just the kids believing in everything we were trying to do at Cox Mill and just living in reality: ‘Coach Baker’s tough, Coach Baker complains about this.’ But they realized, ‘Coach Baker’s doing this to make us better.’ Players started getting out of their feelings and just started taking the coaching. Us becoming a team, us becoming a family, that was the changing point. The kids just started believing in what we were trying to do.”

Asked what was his greatest memory of his time at Cox Mill, Baker didn’t hesitate.

“It’s got to be the Hickory Ridge game!” he said with a hearty laugh.

The Chargers won that late-October game this past season, 34-31. But it wasn’t just a conference win.

At the time, the Ragin’ Bulls were The Independent Tribune’s No. 1-ranked team in Cabarrus County – a position they’d held for multiple years. One of the main reasons for that was because no team in Cabarrus County had beaten the Bulls since 2019.

Baker’s Chargers ended that streak and took over the IT’s No. 1 spot, a position they held through the end of the season, when they were crowned Cream of Cabarrus champions.

“It was amazing,” Baker said. “Being down by 14 points at one point and down by 10 with three minutes left in the game, to come back and win that game in regulation the way we did, with our kids not giving up, that definitely was one of the highlights of my coaching career. It was a great experience. I was just so happy for our kids, being the first team in Cabarrus County in four or five years to beat Hickory Ridge.”

More than wins and losses, though, Baker said it was just good to see a culture change in the football program at Cox Mill, a school that made most people think of boys basketball or soccer when Charger sports were mentioned.

But as the football team began to have success, it became part of that discussion. The Chargers were listed high in the state rankings, and the football players walked through the school hallways and the county with their heads held high.

He was tough on them, but he had fun with them, too. Before this season, he and his players made a TikTok video with the sounds of rapper Boosie blaring in the background, and you could tell it was one of those special team-building moments.

During the season, when linebacker Sam Cowher and receiver Kendall Harris were having a light-hearted debate about who had the best shoe game – in this case, the best sneakers – on the team, Baker jumped in and argued that he, in fact, had the best of anybody affiliated with the team.

He proudly lifted his leg to reveal his kicks.

The two teenagers laughed and tried to shrug him off, but the coach actually had a valid argument.

More important, however, the team kept winning, and the most players in program history were getting scholarship offers, many at the Division I level.

It all just made Baker so happy, seeing the evolution. The football players felt like they were SUPPOSED to win. There was no more feeling like a stroke of good luck had come their way when it happened.

“I absolutely do believe the culture has changed,” said Baker, who had a record of 17-13 during his three seasons at Cox Mill. “There’s a lot of swagger with the program now. When you start getting that winning mentality, you start seeing a different confidence out of everybody.

“(Cox Mill athletics director Ty) Johnson said it to the guys at the beginning of the season: ‘The football program is the doorstep of the school. If the football program is doing well, everybody else will do well. Everybody else has a different feeling.’

“And I feel like that’s coming about there,” Baker added. “There are still some really good players that are going to be there next year. For the next guy that comes in, I hope he’s able to build upon that and just bring the swagger and bring that intensity. I just wish and pray that it all continues.”

Speaking of the next coach, Baker said he won’t try to get involved in the selection process for his replacement. He said he’ll leave that to Johnson and Cox Mill Principal Andrew Crook.

“I try not to get in the way of that,” Baker said. “When the next coach comes in, I hope the guys go undefeated, win multiple games. I just want them to have a guy who cares for them, holds them accountable and does what he can to make sure they graduate high school and are in a position to play in college. That’s my main thing. I’m sure Coach Johnson and the principal, Mr. Crook, they’ll make a great decision.”

Baker informed his former players of his decision to leave on Dec. 19, the day before the holiday break. The meeting, he said, was emotional. There were tears, there were hugs, there were laughs.

Walking into Cox Mill High School back in January of 2020 had been easy. It was Baker’s first job, he was looking to spread his wings, he was full of energy and ideas.

Walking out of Cox Mill High School last month was different. He was going to a great job, back to a place he once called home. He’s still looking to spread his wings, and he’s definitely still full of energy and ideas.

But he also knows, he said, that he’s leaving behind something special, something that he helped make better – and something that helped make him better.

“It was tough on me, it was tough on the kids,” Baker said of the final meeting with his players. “There was some crying going on with myself, the guys. It was tough because I had built a bond with these kids, and I wanted to see all of them succeed.

“Once you build a relationship with kids, it’s hard to let go. If you don’t have that emotion about your kids, it really wasn’t about your kids. But as I always say, it’s more than football with me. I’m going to miss those guys, but I’ll be in touch with them, too.”