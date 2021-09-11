HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ballyhooed Huskies live up to billing in runaway win over Cox Mill

“I think that level of competition is good, but I don’t think 48-7 reflects the teams. I think Hough is a really, really good team -- I really do. But I don’t know if they’re 48-7 better than us. I’ve got all kinds of respect for them. But 48-7? I don’t think that.”

The game was also of great local interest because of the Cabarrus County return of Matthew Jenkins, who’s in his fifth season as Hough’s head coach. Jenkins and Baker are still close, and as the two men walked off the field Friday night, it seems neither was particularly pleased with his team’s performance.

“We played really well defensively, but I thought we were suspect offensively, especially in the first half,” said Jenkins, whose Huskies are regular contenders for state titles. “We had a bunch of mistakes, we didn’t do a very good job upfront. We’ve got to get better. We’ve got a lot to improve to go far (in the state playoffs).”

As for his old friend’s new team, Jenkins said he saw a lot of good things in Baker’s boys, even in defeat.

“They’re going to be fine,” Jenkins said. “He’s got a good team. It was just one of those nights, and we got off to a decent start, and sometimes that snowballs. But he’s going to do a great job here.”

