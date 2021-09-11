HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ballyhooed Huskies live up to billing in runaway win over Cox Mill

CONCORD -- One of the teams that many expect to challenge for a state title came to town Friday night.
And, boy, did it look the part.
Cornelius Hough stormed into Cox Mill Stadium and used a lethal combination of speed, power and team-wide talent to handle the Cream of Cabarrus second-ranked Chargers, 48-7, in a game that was played with a running clock over the last quarter because of the state-mandated "mercy rule."
The Huskies, who are the third-ranked team in the state, according to www.maxpreps.com, put up points in an assortment of ways, starting with a punt return and continuing with long field goals, touchdown passes, a safety and an interception return for a score.
The wide margin of defeat was disappointing for Cox Mill coach Shawn Baker, who spent five seasons at Hough, including three as the offensive coordinator. Although he knew how strong the Huskies were, Baker wanted his Chargers to face a state heavyweight to see what it takes to reach that level.
But Baker said his team contributed mightily to its own demise with errors throughout the night.
“We’ve got to get better,” said Baker, whose team suffered its first defeat of the season. “If we want to beat a team like Hough, we can’t come out and have the mental mistakes and the turnovers we had, and everything else. We know we’ve got to work harder.
“I think that level of competition is good, but I don’t think 48-7 reflects the teams. I think Hough is a really, really good team -- I really do. But I don’t know if they’re 48-7 better than us. I’ve got all kinds of respect for them. But 48-7? I don’t think that.”
The game was also of great local interest because of the Cabarrus County return of Matthew Jenkins, who’s in his fifth season as Hough’s head coach. Jenkins and Baker are still close, and as the two men walked off the field Friday night, it seems neither was particularly pleased with his team’s performance.
“We played really well defensively, but I thought we were suspect offensively, especially in the first half,” said Jenkins, whose Huskies are regular contenders for state titles. “We had a bunch of mistakes, we didn’t do a very good job upfront. We’ve got to get better. We’ve got a lot to improve to go far (in the state playoffs).”
As for his old friend’s new team, Jenkins said he saw a lot of good things in Baker’s boys, even in defeat.
“They’re going to be fine,” Jenkins said. “He’s got a good team. It was just one of those nights, and we got off to a decent start, and sometimes that snowballs. But he’s going to do a great job here.”
RECORDS
Hough 3-0 overall, 0-0 Queen City 3A/4A Conference; Cox Mill 3-1, 0-0 Greater Metro 4
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
Although they had not put any points on the board, the Chargers weren’t exactly in terrible shape as halftime neared and Hough held a 15-0 lead.
Cox Mill had even set itself up nicely, when Devin Walter’s booming punt put the Huskies on their own 18-yard-line with just 40 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
It proved to be too much time for the Huskies, who also got some help from the Chargers.
During the short return, Cox Mill committed a personal foul, which moved the Huskies up to the 33. On their first play, quarterback Tad Hudson hit Sequan Osborne for a 17-yard gain.
Operating without a huddle, running back JT Smith, who was positioned in the slot, took off at the snap of the ball and streaked uninhibited through the Cox Mill secondary. Hudson hit him with a perfect pass, and Smith caught it in stride for a 50-yard score.
It had taken the Huskies just 16 seconds to reach paydirt, and instead of being down two scores at halftime, the Chargers went into the locker room staring at a 22-0 deficit.
“We’ll get better,” Baker said. “We’re going to take it on the chin. When we win, we’re smiling; when we lose, we’re mad. But Sunday, we’re going to game plan, and we’re going to be ready to go Monday.”
PRIMETIME PLAYERS
Hough
-- Hudson, the junior quarterback who has committed to North Carolina, completed 13 of his 24 passes for 215 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
-- Hudson completed passes to seven different receivers, led by JT Smith (two catches, 60 yards and touchdown) and Darryl Taylor (two catches, 58 yards with two touchdowns – one receiving and one on a punt return).
-- DeShawn Davis, a senior defensive lineman, was a frequent visitor of Cox Mill quarterbacks in the backfield.
-- Sean Pate returned an interception 85 yards for a score.
Cox Mill
-- The Cox Mill offense had its biggest struggles of the season. Excluding sacks, the Chargers finished with just 30 yards rushing, thanks to a team-high 13 from reserve quarterback Bennett Trimble.
-- The Chargers had some good moments on defense, with linebacker Sam Cowher and defensive linemen Caleb Stewart and Tyshon Bullock getting pressure at times on Hudson.
-- Senior Malachi Grier had an interception in the second quarter, and junior defensive back Kaisean Roberson also picked off a pass, but it was negated because of a penalty.
-- Walter punted beautifully, with high, soaring kicks, but the Huskies’ athletes were often too much.
3 OBSERVATIONS
-- Despite how the game turned out, Friday was a major win for Cox Mill, as the school held “Bold for Gold” night in honor of the late Elijah Aschbrenner, the Cox Mill Elementary School student who died of a rare form of cancer in 2015. Both teams wore accents of gold in their uniforms, and many fans included gold in their attire. Elijah’s brother, a Cox Mill JV football player, conducted the coin flip before the game.
-- One other cool aspect of the night was a DJ spinning from the press box, playing jams old and new. A Cox Mill student, who goes by the name DJ Monstar, was on the ones and twos. The only time Monstar stepped away from the turntables was at halftime, when he went down to the field to perform as a member of the Cox Mill band. His proud dad handled things until he returned.
-- The Charges struggled to cross midfield for most of the night, but they got a golden opportunity to get on the board when their defense forced a safety against the Hough reserves with just a few minutes left. The Chargers elected to take the two points off the board and take the ball inside the 10-yard line, and Tyrell Coard took a direct snap and ran into the end zone with 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining.
SCORING SUMMARY
Hough 12 10 26 0 -- 48
Cox Mill 0 0 0 0 -- 7
First Quarter
H -- Darryl Taylor 60 punt return (run failed)
H -- Markell Quick 1 pass from Tad Hudson (kick failed)
Second Quarter
H -- Nolan Hauser 46 field goal
H -- JT Smith 50 pass from Hudson (Hauser kick)
Third Quarter
H -- Hauser 34 field goal
H -- Zayvion Turner-Knox (Hauser kick)
H -- Taylor 6 pass from Hudson (Hauser kick)
H -- Devin Walter tackled in end zone for safety
H -- Sean Pate 85 interception return (Hauser kick)
Fourth Quarter
CM -- Tyrell Coard 2 run (Sam Weber kick)