HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Battle-tested Bulls are built for big game against A.L. Brown

HARRIBURG – Unlike many teams in Cabarrus County this year, Hickory Ridge definitely is not new to Class 4A football.
But that does not mean the Ragin’ Bulls won’t be in uncharted territory when they play their Greater Metro 4 Conference opener against A.L. Brown tonight.
Cream of Cabarrus top-ranked Hickory Ridge (2-2, 0-0 GM4) plays host to the No. 2 Wonders (3-0, 0-0) at The Ridge in what is one the league’s most anticipated games.
Not only will the Bulls be playing their first game against a Cabarrus County team in two seasons, this will be the first time they match up against a local team in a conference contest since 2016, their final year in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
“It’s a little bit of the unknown,” Hickory Ridge third-year coach Jupiter Wilson said. “It’s something I’ve never done, and none of our kids have ever done it. So I think it’s exciting for Cabarrus County and the surrounding counties that this game means something from a conference standpoint.”
The Wonders-Ragin’ Bulls matchup has been the game many county football fans have been discussing since the preseason. Hickory Ridge has been locked in the Cream of Cabarrus No. 1 position all season, and the Wonders have been No. 2 for all but one week.
The two schools also have what most scouting experts would say is the most combined talent of teams in the county. Pick a position, and you’ll find a highly regarded player on either team.
Hickory Ridge junior wide receiver Christian Hamilton is one of the most heavily recruited players in the nation (with offers from the likes of Georgia, Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and North Carolina – among others). Meanwhile, teammate Cade Goldman, a Charlotte commit, is ranked among the top 25 seniors in the state.
For A.L. Brown, the standouts are a plenty, too, with senior linebacker Torren Wright an N.C. State commit who is ranked among North Carolina’s top 10 seniors sitting at the top of the list.
And then there’s the overall standing of the programs. A.L. Brown, which has won a pair of state championships throughout the years, has long been a team respected throughout the state. Hickory Ridge is trying to claw its way to that status, and Wilson has tried to expedite the ascension by playing some of North Carolina’s most tradition-rich teams.
But other than a tremendous step toward the Greater Metro crown, Wilson said tonight’s game doesn’t have any added incentive to it.
“It’s definitely a big game for us,” Wilson explained. “I mean, A.L. Brown is a good team – I would say probably toward the top of the conference we’re in, so they’re definitely not a team that we’re going to take lightly. They’re undefeated for a reason; (Wonders’ coach) Newsome does a good job.
“We’ve got to be ready to go, and that’s the major part of this conference that I’ve expressed. In our previous conference (the Southwestern 4A), we had some juggernauts in Butler and Myers Park. In this conference, you might not have the so-called juggernauts, unless you consider us or A.L. Brown to be juggernauts. But you don’t have any of what I call ‘gimme games.’”
Other teams in the Greater Metro 4 this season include Cox Mill, West Cabarrus, Lake Norman, Mooresville and South Iredell.
“In this conference, there’s technically no team from last year that we consider to be bad or won only one game or went 2-9,” Wilson said. “So I think for us, which is going to be good, all the games in this conference are going to be against a quality opponent, which is going to be a little bit different from what we had in the past.”
The Ragin’ Bulls have lost two games while the Wonders are undefeated, but some would argue that Hickory Ridge has played the toughest schedule in the state.
After starting the season by blasting Gastonia Hunter Huss by 55 points, the Ragin’ Bulls went on to travel to Charlotte Catholic, which had won the previous four Class 3A state championships. That was followed by a home win over longtime powerhouse Belmont South Point and a trip to two-time defending state champion Charlotte Chambers (formerly Vance).
The Bulls’ two losses came in competitive games against Charlotte Catholic and Chambers, ranked Nos. 18 and 1, respectively, in North Carolina, according to www.maxpreps.com
Wilson said playing tough games early this season has helped get the Bulls ready to take on a strong team like the Wonders.
“It’s huge,” Wilson said. “I think some of the jitters that kids may have to start the game and just trying to figure the game out in the beginning, I do think that’s going to be an advantage for us because our kids have technically been there and done that, so I think our kids will be ready to go.”
Wilson said he has learned a lot about his team in the four-game sample size to start the season, even during the defeats.
“I think we have a really good team,” he said. “I think there definitely are some things we definitely have to get better on. But you could just tell after we lost last week … (all the players were saying). ‘This is the best team we’ve ever been on. We can’t wait to get in and get locked in on next week.’
“There’s just a different vibe than in the teams that I’ve had previously, from a cohesion standpoint – I do think the coronavirus played a part in that last year. But a lot of these kids were the JV kids that beat (Chambers) and went undefeated last year. And a lot of the seniors we have were part of our offense last year. I just think Friday night will just be the pinnacle of that.”
And the aforementioned Hamilton and Goldman certainly aren’t the only impact players for the Bulls, and two athletes who Wilson mentioned as playing particularly well kind of fall below the radar on this team.
“I think from a defensive standpoint, Jaylon Pemberton has really improved,” Wilson said of the senior defensive back who’s registered 12 tackles. “Last year, he was a solid player, but I told our (defensive coordinator) that he’s really started to be not just a player that you can rely on but a player that you know can just go out there and make plays. He’s really, really stepped up for us.
“And then on the offensive side of the ball, my right guard Isaiah Bullerdick has played really well.”
Bullerdick, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound senior, has helped an offensive line that has protected senior quarterback Alex Bentley well enough to pass for 747 yards and 10 touchdowns against two interceptions.
Bentley also has rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He ranks only behind two really tough running backs in junior Aaron Carey (216 yards and two touchdowns) and senior Randall Fisher (208 yards and four touchdowns).
The Hickory Ridge defense is anchored by juniors Kyle Perry (40 tackles) and Jordan Wilkes (29), along with a host of other strong performers.
Now, Wilson said, it’s time for the Bulls to put it altogether on what will be another grand stage this season, although some would say it’s bigger than the Catholic and Chambers games because of its Greater Metro implications.