HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Battle-tested Bulls are built for big game against A.L. Brown

The Bulls’ two losses came in competitive games against Charlotte Catholic and Chambers, ranked Nos. 18 and 1, respectively, in North Carolina, according to www.maxpreps.com

Wilson said playing tough games early this season has helped get the Bulls ready to take on a strong team like the Wonders.

“It’s huge,” Wilson said. “I think some of the jitters that kids may have to start the game and just trying to figure the game out in the beginning, I do think that’s going to be an advantage for us because our kids have technically been there and done that, so I think our kids will be ready to go.”

Wilson said he has learned a lot about his team in the four-game sample size to start the season, even during the defeats.

“I think we have a really good team,” he said. “I think there definitely are some things we definitely have to get better on. But you could just tell after we lost last week … (all the players were saying). ‘This is the best team we’ve ever been on. We can’t wait to get in and get locked in on next week.’