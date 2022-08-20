HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Blazing Harris ignites No. 5 Chargers’ runaway win over Hopewell

CONCORD – The first 10 seconds of the 2022 season at Cox Mill were a blur.

And its name was Kendall Harris.

Harris, a senior who has committed to Mercer University, took the opening kickoff and sprinted virtually untouched for an 80-yard touchdown to light the wick that led to Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Cox Mill’s 59-25 home victory over Huntersville Hopewell Friday night.

Harris’ two-touchdown performance was one of the many highlights on Senior Night at Cox Mill in a non-conference meeting and the Cabarrus County return of Hopewell coach Brandon Gentry, formerly of Northwest Cabarrus and West Cabarrus.

However, although the Chargers won in a rout, coach Shawn Baker saw areas where his team can improve, like when they let the Titans score on back-to-back possessions to start the second half, and he plans on giving them immediate attention.

“We came out and performed well,” Baker said. “But we’ve got a lot of stuff that we’ve got to really, really work on. Coach Gentry had those guys over there at Hopewell playing really well, but we came out and executed the gameplan.

“We had some mishaps. We knew that was going to happen because of first-game jitters. In the first game, you’re going to have the penalties, and you’re going to have some hiccups. But we came out victorious, and that’s what it’s about. We’re just going to watch the film and get all these inconsistencies fixed.”

Those inconsistencies were visible to the untrained football eye, as the Chargers seemed to dominate most of the night. Several players posted impressive plays and statistics, starting, of course, with Harris, who showed his speed and deft moves throughout the game.

“Kendall Harris played really well,” Baker said. “Besides the kickoff, he had another big play where he caught a slant for about 45 yards for a touchdown and outran a couple guys.”

Senior running back Tyrell Coard exhibited his trademark shiftiness as he racked up 61 yards rushing and 74 yards receiving to go with two touchdowns.

Senior receiver Titus Ivy also had his share of eye-catching moments, hauling in five passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

“I was happy to see him get out there and move around,” Baker said of Ivy, who’s also a standout on the Cox Mill basketball team. “He had kind of hurt his toe during our joint practice with Butler. He had turf toe and was hopping around all week. He fought through it all week in practice, and he came out and played really well.”

New Cox Mill quarterback Dymere Edwards made his debut after transferring from Charlotte Chambers and completed 18 of 25 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns. However, the 6-foor-4, 225-pounder also had a fumble as he tried to score and an interception.

“Dymere didn’t play a flawless game, but he played pretty well,” Baker said. “It was his first game here, and we believe he’ll get better.”

Defensively, the Chargers had a host of standout performances.

Among them:

-- Nose guard Vincent Stitt shook off double-teams and controlled the line of scrimmage.

-- Nickleback Genesis Hall totaled two sacks and four special teams tackles.

-- Cornerback Kaisean Roberson had a fumble recovery.

-- Linebacker Sam Cowher intercepted a pass as the Titans tried to complete a two-point conversion pass.

And the added spice was that it all took place on Senior Night, a first-game-of-the-season tradition that began in 2020.

“It was a really nice crowd for it all,” Baker said. “It was something that we did during COVID. (Former athletics director Philip) DeVanzo, he really liked it, and we decided to keep it this year after he stepped down.”

Next up for the Chargers is the highly anticipated Coddle Creek Cup game against rival Northwest Cabarrus. The Chargers have not lost a Coddle Cup game since Baker became coach three seasons ago, and he feels like Friday’s win sets his team up well entering next week’s meeting with the Trojans.

“Since I’ve been here, it’s always good to go into that game with momentum,” Baker said. “I think Northwest is a really talented team. It’s a game that’s probably going to be really intense and have a great crowd, too.”