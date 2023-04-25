CONCORD – The most successful football coach in Cannon School history is moving on.

On Monday night, via social media, Cannon head coach Jamie Bolton announced that he has resigned from the job he’s held for three seasons to accept a job as offensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach for perennial public-school powerhouse Kings Mountain.

After taking over in 2020, Bolton promptly turned Cannon into one of the top private-school programs in the state.

While he was at Cannon, during which the school had a co-op with Concord Academy, Bolton posted a record of 24-8. That, however, included some monster milestones, such as two conference titles and the program’s only state championship.

Bolton was chosen Piedmont Athletic Conference Coach of the Year all three seasons he was at Cannon.

His teams were known for their creative offenses and high point totals, last year averaging 36 points per game while scoring 40 points or more on seven occasions.

Bolton came to Cannon after being an offensive assistant for York Comprehensive High School in South Carolina. However, he’s a native of Gastonia, which neighbors Kings Mountain, and in many ways is celebrating a homecoming while leaving a Cannon program close to his heart.

“This announcement comes with a heavy heart,” Bolton wrote on his Facebook page. “Cannon will always be a special place for me. More than all of the success that our program has experienced over the last three years, I will cherish the relationships so much more. Cannon is a great place, and I wish them all the best moving forward. I am excited about my new opportunity, and I know that Cannon will build upon the solid foundation that has been set with the help of so many.”